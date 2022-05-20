Dart Lounge Oche International Franchise Aims to Expand US | Franchise news

International
Oche, the gastro-pub and gaming concept open in several major European cities, is seeking to translate its overseas popularity into the United States.
Oche, pronounced hockey without h, announced his plan to expand to North America through the franchise. Currently, the brand is located in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, Brisbane, Australia, Gothenburg, Sweden and Oslo, Norway.
CEO Troy Warfield, former president of entertainment company with 77 Topgolf units, said that by automating the darts game and combining it with food service, a newer, cross-gender audience could be brought.
What millennials and General Z want is more than just eating and drinking when they go out, Warfield said. They want an experience. If you can offer something more, the next thing that happens is that they want to share the experience. So within the business model, there is a natural health to it.
Oche, the term for the line from which darts is thrown, offers 90-minute play sessions along with street food and drinks, ranging from cocktails to local beers.
The success of the concepts in multiple international markets is something Warfield said he wanted to confirm before looking to North America.
We want franchises to know that we have tested the concept in many countries, Warfield said. Once we have validated the concept, then it has to do with where we want to extend the concept and where the logical markets are. The US is clear.
However, Oche will not be completely new to the US market, as it opened in Miami in 2021. However, the unit was open for a while after the location landlord decided to sell the building. Despite the closure, plans for new Oche locations are moving forward and the concept has been able to attract some investors.
One of them is Norway-based Carbon Invest, which has invested nearly $ 20 million in the concept. Karbon Invest CEO and Oche chairman Christian Breddam said he was intrigued by the concepts of using technology with its dart game.
Most of our money is on technology and concept development, going forward and forth to fix it in the best way possible, Breddam said. What we will contribute is to create the best concept so that our franchises succeed. If we want to succeed, we need our franchises to succeed. So having the best technology and creating the best experience for our customers, that’s what we were trying to do.
With the combination of food and drink, they make good margins, Warfield said of the franchises. The gaming aspect is also freight free. All gaming franchise revenue goes to their bottom. Somewhere between 20 percent and 25 percent of revenue.
Warfield said there is the possibility of opening Oche units on the East and West coasts as well as in the Midwest. While no American franchise has been signed for Oche, Warfield said the franchise program is advancing.
We went to some recent conferences and have had meetings that look fruitful, Warfield said. I think really smart franchises that were walking around heard a lot of the same proposals before. But they looked at us and said that this is interesting, realizing that with games, all revenue goes to their end.
Warfield said he hopes discussions later this year will turn into contracts soon. From there, he said it’s a quick three-month construction time. The net capital construction costs for an Oche range from $ 1.5 million to $ 2 million.
