Get a taste of the Cincinnati International Summer Festival





CINCINNATI (WXIX) – The Cincinnati International Summer Festival is returning to the Energy Convention Center for the first time in two years. The festival is a non-profit organized event with over 100 different wineries and more than 700 different wines. FOX19 NOWs Kody Fisher spoke with Miles MacDonnell, owner of Round Pond Winery, to get some taste of the festival on Friday. What order is needed [people] to drink wine in? A typical way to do these tastings is to start with white wines and go well through red wines, says MacDonnell. For us, we can start you off with our chardonnay and then on sauvignon blanc and then on our cabernets. For most wine owners, there is a way to order. [I]It’s how it affects your palette and the way we want to get these wines, adds MacDonnell. MacDonnell says you don’t have to be a wine supplier to enjoy the event because part of the fun is learning. His wine tasting tips? Get your wine. You will want to smell it. Take in the nose – look at what you got there. Then you will enjoy the wine. He also advises pouring the remaining wine into the glass into a bucket, so as not to finish each glass. [I]If you come to this tasting, you really do not want to drink every glass you are given because you will end up in a lot of trouble, says MacDonnell, so you will want to use these buckets. The next really important item to find in these tests will be this water here. Exams start on Friday and last all weekend. Tickets can be purchased at the door or inside Cincinnati International Summer Festival website. See a spelling or grammar mistake in our history? Please include the title when you are Click here to report it. Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

