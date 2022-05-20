This week in the FP international news quiz: Russia wins in Ukraine, Biden visits Asia and Yemeni flights depart.


A fire truck fires a water plane to celebrate the flight of Yemen Airways

A fire truck fires a water plane to celebrate the flight of Yemen Airways

A fire truck fires a water plane to celebrate the flight of Yemen Airways to the runway of Sanaa Airport in the Yemeni capital on May 16th. MOHAMMED HUWAIS / AFP via Getty Images

May 20, 2022, 5:15 p.m.

What has happened in the world this week? See what you can remember with our international news quiz.

Do you have any comments? Email [email protected] to let me know your thoughts.

What has happened in the world this week? See what you can remember with our international news quiz.

1. Which Ukrainian city fell into the hands of Russian forces on Tuesday after they took full control of the besieged Azovstal steel plant?




2. Sweden and Finland formally applied for NATO membership this week. This leaves only four European Union countries that are officially neutral. Which of the following is not Among them?




Malta, Ireland, Austria and Cyprus are the four remaining countries not officially engaged in the EU. Read FP Stephen M. Walt on why Sweden and Finland are lifting their neutral status.

3. The President of Turkey has shown that he can stand in the way of Sweden and Finland joining NATO. What is his name?




4. US President Joe Biden left Washington on Thursday to visit which two Asian countries?




5. In the Australian election this weekend, the opposition is seeking to topple the country’s ruling coalition, led by a center-right party. What is the name of the party?




Ahead of the vote, Maddison Connaughton examined two billionaires hoping to shape the election.

6. On Monday, a commercial flight from the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, became the first to depart from the city since what year?




The flight to Amman, Jordan, came as part of a 60-day ceasefire in Yemen’s protracted war.

7. This week, the Biden administration approved a plan to return a small number of American troops to which African country?




The United States is sending less than 500 troops to assist in counterterrorism efforts, reports FP Robbie Gramer and Jack Detsch. The move comes after Somalia’s presidential election last Sunday, which saw a former leader regain power, writes FP Nosmot Gbadamosi in this week Africa Brief.

8. The US State Department announced this week that it would lift some restrictions of the Trump administration on the United States engagement with Cuba. Which of the following measures was not inverted?




Biden has failed to deliver on his campaign promise to eliminate all of his predecessors’ sanctions on Cuba, writes FP Catherine Osborn in this week’s Latin America Brief.

9. Next week the World Economic Forum will hold its annual meetings in which Swiss city?




10. Publisher Cond Nast recently threatened legal action against an English pub with a name similar to which of its magazines?




The owner of the Star Inn in Vogue, named for the small town where it is located, replied: You have only existed since 1916 and I guess at the time you chose the name Vogue you did not ask permission from the real Vogue villagers.

You scored

It’s a big world out there! Stay up to date with global events by subscribing to the Morning Brief, Foreign policymain daily newsletter.

You scored

Perfection! You are a professional who needs the in-depth knowledge provided in the Situation Report, our bulletin on national security and defense.

Do you have any comments? Email [email protected] to let me know your thoughts.

Nina Goldman is the Deputy Editor of Copies at Foreign policy. Tweet: @goldmannk

More from Foreign Policy