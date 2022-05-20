International
Universities in the UK are required to increase mental health support after student death | STUDENTS
Universities may face great difficulty in adapting their teaching and learning support to students with hidden or overt disabilities, as a landmark decision awarded 50,000 in damages to a student’s fortune after her suicide.
A judge ruled that the University of Bristol failed to make adjustments in the way it assessed Natasha Abraharts academic work, leading to her suicide in 2018 while she was in her second year of a university degree in physics.
The judge found that while Natasha had no declared disability when she began her studies, the social anxiety displayed made her consistently avoid pursuing the oral assessments required to pass her course. While the university thought of making adjustments that may have enabled Natasha to complete the assessments, nothing was done until the time of her death.
Julian Sladdin, a partner at the law firm Pinsent Masons, said the outcome of the case was unusual in several respects, including the issue of a university support for a student with a disability and how that support or lack thereof could has resulted in tragedy. .
In terms of general principles, I think the issue here is that universities will always be in situations where they have students who may not declare, or may not have a clear diagnosis of disability when they arrive at university, and may be subsequently diagnosed.
In those situations, obviously, the Equality Act then applies to those students and there is a need to make adjustments for those students and offer them support.
And I think what highlights this case is the great difficulty about that in terms of how you implement those adjustments and how that support is provided to students throughout the course, Sladdin said.
Sladdin said there was an obligation for universities under the Equality Act to provide support for students with disabilities, including their teaching and assessment, which means that universities must have effective systems in place to manage it.
The National Students Union said the tragedy highlighted the mental health battles many students face in universities and colleges.
A NUS spokeswoman said: “We express our condolences to Natasha Abraharts’s friends and family after today’s trial. We are deeply concerned about the mental health crisis, which is only getting worse for students.
Susan Lapworth, interim chief executive of the Office for Students (OfS), the UK’s higher education regulator, said Bristol and other institutions would like to carefully consider this judgment and ensure that steps are taken in response. .
All universities and colleges should have effective measures in place to support students experiencing mental health difficulties. This includes helping them continue their studies and providing access to effective support services, Lapworth said.
OfS will continue to work with a range of partners to help ensure that students from all backgrounds receive timely, tailored and appropriate support when they have concerns about their mental health.
A UK University spokesman said the sector was committed to identifying and supporting students who may be at risk.
Across the UK, we are seeing an increase in the number of young adults experiencing mental health difficulties and this is reflected in higher education with the increasing demand for student support services at our universities and NHS partners.
UUK has called [the] the government should provide additional emergency mental health funding to universities and commission NHS services facing students, the spokesman said.
In the UK, Samaritans you can contact 116 123 and domestic abuse helpline is 0808 2000 247. In Australia, crisis support service Rescue line is on 13 11 14 and national domestic violence counseling service is in 1800 737 732. In the USA, the rescue to prevent suicide is 1-800-273-8255 and domestic violence hotline is 1-800-799-SAFE (7233). Other international helplines can be found via www.befrienders.org.
