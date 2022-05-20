Clinton 2016 campaign manager denies approval of leaking anti-Trump intelligence to FBI

Asked if he would have favored giving the server information to the FBI, Mook said: Absolutely not.

We did not trust them, said the Clinton campaign manager for the main law enforcement agency. Two or three of the most damaging days of the campaign were caused by James Comey, not Donald Trump. … We just did not want to have any connection to the organization at the time.

Mook said he had no knowledge that Clinton had approved Sussmann to go to the FBI with the server information on behalf of the campaign.

I do not understand why he would do it, he said.

Mook confirmed that senior campaign officials were aware of the allegations about Alfa Bank’s secret server in the summer and fall of 2016, but said they preferred to hand them over to a journalist.

Going to the FBI does not seem like a very effective way to give that information to the public. We do this through the media, he said.

Mook said that after discussions at the highest levels of the campaign, they decided to do just that. He also said that sometime at that time he personally informed Clinton and she agreed.

I also discussed it with Hillary, Mook said. She agreed with that. … She thought we made the right decision.

During cross-examination, prosecutor Andrew DeFilippis seemed to suggest that it was reckless or inappropriate for the campaign to broadcast the server’s allegations to a journalist without fully investigating them.

You yourself have not collected any details regarding the technical aspects of the data? asked DeFilippis.

Jo. That was part of the matter: We did not have any expertise on the matter, Mook said. Part of the purpose of giving it to a journalist was that they could reduce it further.

The prosecution’s opening statement to the jury described Sussmanns’s approach to the FBI as part of a Clinton campaign attempt to create an October Surprise that could destroy Trump, but Mook said the campaign did not see the server’s claims as such. with influence.

It was one of the many pieces of information we had. “Every day, Donald Trump was saying things about Putin, saying things about Russia,” Mook said. I do not think we saw it as this silver bullet that would end the campaign and determine the outcome.

However, Mook said the idea of ​​a covert communication channel between Trump and Russia was troubling, if true.

We thought this was very suspicious, and if it was something disturbing, then we wanted the public to know about it, Mook said. It was certainly alarming and suspicious. The point was that we did not know what this data was going on and on.

Lawyers have already heard evidence that senior cyber experts at the FBI quickly concluded that alleged evidence of a connection between a Trump server and the Russian bank did not establish or even strongly suggested such a connection, although the FBI opened a formal investigation into it. issues anyway. . Prosecutors say the internet traffic in question appears to have been caused by a server sending email marketing.

Mook also testified that during the campaign some opposition research was conducted through Clinton campaign law firm Perkins Coie, where Sussmann worked alongside campaign general counsel Marc Elias.

The opposition investigation into Donald Trump was really complicated, said the former campaign chief. He was highly contentious, so he had a lot of work to do about the various lawsuits he had filed or had been filed against him. … Understanding what a very dark business network was internationally was incredibly complex. And so that part of the job was assigned to Perkins Coie.

However, Mook said he did not know during the campaign that a private investigative firm called Fusion GPS was conducting opposition searches for Hillary’s offer through the law firm.

I was not aware during the campaign that someone was hiring to do that job, Mook said. I did not know they were held.

Due to a planned overseas trip, Mook appeared as a defense witness even though the prosecution is still in the middle of her case. Prosecutors challenged the testimony outside the sequence, but Judge Christopher Cooper said he would allow him to allow Mook to make his trip.

Lawyers also heard on Friday from two former CIA officers who were involved in Sussmanns’s efforts to spread information about Trump’s alleged computer links to Russia. The two men were called as prosecution witnesses to support Durhams’s team’s claims that Sussmann continued to talk about his clients in interactions with government officials, although the only criminal charge against him stems only from his statements during a meeting in September. 2016 at the FBI.

One former CIA employee, Mark Chadason, said Sussmann indicated he wanted to share information about Trump with the spy agency on behalf of an unidentified client. Chadason said he pushed Sussmann for more information about his unidentified client and revealed that the client was a Republican and an engineer who either worked or had worked in the intelligence community.

However, another former CIA officer, referred to as Kevin P., said Sussmann insisted at a meeting in February 2017 that he was not coming on behalf of any client. Some of the CIA emails and memos surrounding the episode refer to Sussmanns clients as those who prepared the data he shared, while others reflect it by denying that he had acted for clients in approaching the CIA.

A draft memo said Sussmann indicated he was unhappy with the way the FBI had handled similar but unrelated information that he obtained. The CIA deleted that value judgment from its report before forwarding it to the FBI, testified Kevin P ..

To deal with these issues, [Sussmann] required sophisticated technical resources that the FBI did not have, according to Mr. Sussmann, Chadason testified.

Chadason said his feeling at the time was that the information Sussmann had was interesting enough to pass on to his former CIA colleagues and that the source was reliable enough to transmit it, but an email sent to CIA officials -s warned Democratic Party lawyers. relationships.

Please remember that this guy is a partisan lawyer who works closely with the DNC. So I’m not sure what the real story is here, but I’m sure you will understand, Chadason wrote in the email.

Earlier Friday, former FBI official Sussmann met with to file charges against Alfa Bank in September 2016, then-attorney general James Baker wrapped up his testimony, which began Wednesday and stretched across court hearing on Thursday.

Defense attorney Sean Berkowitz questioned Baker about various anomalies in the handling of the FBI investigation. He noted that an FBI memo that formally opened a counterintelligence investigation into the allegations that Sussmann filed, just four days after he did so, said the information about the server had been referred by the Department of Justice.

That makes no sense to me, Baker said. I did not receive the information from the Department of Justice. I got it from Michael.

The defense’s repeated questions about the discrepancies in Bakers’ statements and in the FBI records seem to aim to raise reasonable doubts among the jury about Bakers’s memories of the September 2016 meeting and about the FBI’s overall approach to issue.

Prosecutors have indicated they expect their cases to end on Tuesday or Wednesday next week. It is unclear how many witnesses the defense plans to call, but among them is a New York Times reporter investigating Alfa Bank’s allegations, Eric Lichtblau. Prosecutors and Lichtblau are arguing over the purpose of his testimony, with Durhams’s team arguing that if Lichtblau maintains his position, they should be allowed to question him about every aspect of his reporting.

Lichtblaus’s lawyers have asked Cooper to limit the journalists’ testimony in his relationship with Sussmann, who has relinquished confidentiality with the journalist on the matter. Cooper, a nominee for President Barack Obama, has not yet decided on the request.

The issues are a bit complicated, the judge said as he left the bench on Friday afternoon.