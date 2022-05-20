Two new deaths from COVID-19 in Ottawa





Two other Ottawa residents have died from COVID-19, while the number of people in hospital with an active COVID-19 infection rose slightly early in the long weekend. Ottawa Public Health reports 10 people in Ottawa area hospitals with an active COVID-19 infection, as of 9 a.m. Thursday. There are no patients in the ICU with active COVID-19 infection. OPH hospitalization figures represent only Ottawa residents who are hospitalized due to an active COVID-19 case. Local hospitals report higher figures, which include patients who have been admitted for reasons other than COVID-19 but have tested positive and patients who are not from Ottawa. Here’s a look at how many COVID-19 patients are in each hospital: Ottawa Hospital: 56 patients

Queensway Carleton Hospital: Eight patients

Montfort Hospital: 10 patients

CEO: Three patients OPH reported on Friday 70 new laboratory-confirmed cases with COVID-19. Daily case counts are considered an underrepresentation of the true amount of COVID-19 in the community due to provincial restrictions on who can use a PCR test. Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa in March 2020, there have been 73,028 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 803 deaths. of COVID-19 viral signal in Ottawa wastewater continues to fall. The average seven-day viral signal is at its lowest level since March 23. Ontario Public Health reported 24 new deaths from COVID-19 on Friday as hospital admissions continue to decline. As of Friday, there are 1,165 patients in hospital due to COVID-19 across the province. KEY STATISTICS OF OTAVA for COVID-19 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (May 12 to 18): 40.2 (down from 46.3)

The seven-day average of the positivity rate in the Ottawa community, excluding long-term care homes (May 18): 8.29 percent

Known active cases: 676 (-12) VACCINES FOR COVID-19 IN OTAWA Updated May 16th. Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 916,525

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 880,837

Ottawa residents with 3 doses (12+): 576,065

Percentage of population five and above with at least one dose: 92 percent

Percentage of population five and above fully vaccinated: 89 percent

Percentage of population 12 years and older with at least three doses: 63 percent * Statistics for Ottawa residents with one or more doses include anyone with an Ottawa zip code who has been vaccinated anywhere in Ontario. ABOUT THE REGION Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 6 in hospital, 1 in ICU

Public Health Hastings Prince Edward: 16 in hospital, 2 in ICU

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 12 in hospital, 3 in ICU

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit: 9 in hospital, 3 in ICU

Renfrew County Health Unit: 7 in hospital, 0 in ICU

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 60 in hospital, 1 in ICU These figures are based on the latest data from each relevant health unit at the time of publication. EXPLOSIONS OF COVID-19 Ottawa Public Health is currently reporting active outbreaks in the following countries: 7 long-term care homes

9 nursing homes

10 hospital units

2 other union environments (group house, supported independent living, etc.) OPH no longer reports outbreaks in schools and childcare facilities, nor in community outbreaks, such as those related to local businesses, religious institutions, or sports and recreational activities. A full list of locations with active explosions is available at OPH panel for COVID-19.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ottawa.ctvnews.ca/two-new-covid-19-deaths-in-ottawa-1.5912469 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos