A petition seeks to cancel the candidacy of the newly elected President of the Philippines MarcosExBulletin



change the title Ted Aljibe / AFP via Getty Images

Citizen leaders in the Philippines have filed a petition to block Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the alleged winner of the country’s May 9 presidential election, from taking office, claiming he lied when he said he had not been convicted of any crime.

“Elections are more than just a game of numbers, so an election victory can not bypass the qualification requirements in elections.” petition presented on Tuesday reads.

The case has drawn a storm of local media attentioneven after the election because stocks are high. The Supreme Court is the last chance for a group of civic leaders, made up of survivors of Marcos’s late father’s brutal dictatorship for decades and backed by human rights lawyers, to try Marcos Jr., also known as with his childhood name Bongbong or BBM, has no right to run for president. In their petition, the perpetrators allege that Bongbong was convicted of tax evasion in 1995, which should have prevented him from ever seeking public office.

The Philippine Election Commission, or COMELEC, has twice rejected the same petition. last time just a few days after the electionas well as six other similar complaints to disqualify Bongbong from running for president’s attracted public criticism that the body had given Mark preferential treatment.

But Marcos’s lawyer and spokesman, Victor D. Rodriguez, spokesman for President-elect Marcos, drew such criticism and the latest petition to the Supreme Court. “These cases have already been unanimously dismissed by COMELEC at the division level, as well as by COMELEC en bank,” Rodriguez said in an email response to NPR. “They are without any merit and we call on those who follow them to end this disruption.”

Local media reported that the Supreme Court had given Marcos 15 days, Congress and the election commission to respond.

The ongoing cases against Marcos illustrate the polarizing effect his family and their legacy still have in the Philippines. Experts say that regardless of how the Supreme Court decides, it will have a profound impact not only on Marcos himself, but also on the next presidential administration.

Here is a summary of the legal questions and what might happen, depending on how the Philippine Supreme Court decides to handle the case:

What legal questions is the court required to resolve?

Basically, the judge is being sought by the petitioners CANCEL Marcos’s candidacy certificate on the basis that he lied when he said he had not committed any crime, election lawyer Emilio Maraon III told NPR.

Since Marcos was convicted of tax evasion in the mid-1990s, “it is being claimed by applicants that he was in fact disqualified under the law,” Maraon says.

Meanwhile, the petition also requires the court to issue a restraining order to Congress from counting the votes until a decision is made on the matter.



What happens if the court rejects the request?

Marcos is likely to be named the next president of the Philippines after Congress finalizes the vote count.

He is with millions of votes ahead of his closest rival, current Vice President Leni Robredo, according to the current unofficial and partially official number of votes. And while his supposed victory is not shocking BBM had a considerable one leading the polls that led to election day, his campaign was marred by allegations of vote-buying and a disinformation campaign to write the infamous legacy of his family.

What happens if the court decides to uphold the claim?

Law experts say that under Philippine law, the moment a candidacy certificate is revoked, it is as if the person never ran.

“So it means that all the votes have been cast [Marcos’] favor, would be considered lost and … therefore will be ignored, “says Maraon.” And the legal effect of this is that the person who [got] “The second largest vote will be the one that will be declared president.”

That person would be VP Leni Robredo.

What is the composition of the Supreme Court of the Philippines and does it matter?

As in the United States, the president of the Philippines must appoint judges to the Supreme Court. However, unlike the US, where Congress holds hearings to vote on nominees, the final approval of justice in the Philippines is a single executive decision of the president. Of the 14 judges sitting on the court, 12 are appointed by President Rodrigo Duterte.

Lawyer Eugenio H. Villareal, a professor at the Ateneo de Manila Law School, says a president is expected to appoint a justice for their knowledge of the law and their merits. If a judge is affiliated with a political party, “they should split up, or not show any party political affiliation,” he says.

However, Villareal notes, political influence is “a great opportunity”.

This has led people to speculate that Duterte’s daughter, Sara Duterte-Carpio, the presumed future vice president, may end up president, says Maraon.



How long does it take the court to make a decision?

That depends on the Supreme Court, Villareal says. The court can sit on the request for as long as it wants and do nothing or it can make a decision to review or not review it tomorrow.

Although “time is essential because the canvas [of the votes] “It will have to happen soon,” he said. Other experts who spoke to NPR also believe that because the case is in the public interest, the high court is likely to make a decision on it very soon.

However, even if the petition is received quickly, a decision is unlikely to be made by the end of the third quarter, Villareal says.

Has the court ever had to decide on a case like this?

Yes, but locally.

In a 2013 case, a man named Rommel Arnado had his candidacy for local office revoked after a court found he was not just a Filipino citizen, an application to run for office.

Arnado was born in the Philippines but became a naturalized American citizen. He was later repatriated to the Philippines and had regained Filipino citizenship. Filipinos can be dual holders of US-Philippine passports, unless a person decides to run for office in the Philippines, then they must declare their non-Filipino citizenship.

Arnado was found out by a court that he had not done so and his candidacy was eventually canceled, even after the election took place and the race was given to the second candidate.

“So there is a precedent, so to speak,” Villareal says.

What are the general implications of such a case for trust in the electoral process in the Philippines?

In the Philippines, “the judiciary has a big role to play in electionss“And people are very accustomed to the courts intervening to resolve election-related issues,” says Villareal.

“And so, according to our Constitution, the Supreme Court is the so-called ‘protection of democracy’ … all the final settlement of all cases must be in the Supreme Court,” he says. “If they say no, then no. If they say yes, yes.”

However, if the court decides against Marcos and cancels his candidacy, millions of voters are likely to feel as if their carpet has been removed from them, “Maraon explains.” In that scenario, people will not trust the Supreme Court … “We can not remove the doubt.”