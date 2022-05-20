Finnish gas firm Gasum says Russia will cut off natural gas supplies to Finland on Saturday





A review of the Azovstalsteel plant in Mariupol, Ukraine, on 12 May. (MaxarTechnologies / Reuters) Azov Regiment Commander, Lt. Col. Denis Prokopenko, has released a short video message from inside the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol. Prokopenko said senior military leaders had “issued an order to protect the lives and health of the garrison soldiers and to stop defending the city”. The message means that those left at Azovstal are planning to leave the plant in the near future. Several hundred fighters are thought to have remained inside the vast complex. Azovstal was the last center in Russian-occupied Mariupol and became a symbol of Ukrainian resistance under relentless Russian bombing. Prokopenko added: “Despite the heavy fighting … and the lack of supplies, we have repeatedly stressed the three most important conditions for us: civilians, wounded and dead. Civilians have been evacuated. The seriously injured have received the necessary assistance; they were evacuated with further exchange and surrender [planned] in the territory controlled by Ukraine ”. The injured were taken to a hospital in the self-proclaimed People’s Republic of Donetsk. “As for the fallen heroes, the process is ongoing. But I hope that in the near future, families and all of Ukraine will be able to bury their soldiers with honors.” Some background: Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Friday that almost 2,000 Ukrainian soldiers had surrendered toAzovstal plant. In comments broadcast by Russian state media, Shoigu said: The blockade of the Azovstal plant continues … The nationalists are actively surrendering to captivity. At the moment, 1908 people have handed over their weapons “. CNN could not independently verify these figures.

