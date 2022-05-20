Two versions of the story clash as Finland and Sweden seek to join NATOExBulletin

International
Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images
Finland and Sweden have long maintained a cautious balance and neutral position between the West and Russia.
But that changed after Moscow invaded Ukraine.
On Thursday, the leaders of the two Nordic countries were at the White House, where President Biden threw his full support after their application to join the NATO military alliance.
“Let me be clear: new members joining NATO is not a threat to any nation. It has never been. NATO’s goal is to defend itself against aggression. That is its purpose, defense,” the president said. Biden.
But Moscow does not see this. President Vladimir Putin has long accused NATO of aggressive enlargement to Europe.
Mary Elise Sarotte is a historian who has documented how NATO has grown over the years and has written a book called, Not an inch: America, Russia and the post-Cold War stalemate.
Sarotte joined All things considered to unravel the key moments and misconceptions in NATO growth in recent decades.
This interview has been edited for length and clarity.
JOHANNA GERON / AP
The main points of the interview
On Vladimir Putin’s claim that NATO broke a promise not to expand eastward
The Berlin Wall had suddenly collapsed on November 9, 1989, which was an extraordinary and unexpected event. And as the Berlin Wall collapsed, so did the Cold War order. So the question was, “What next?” It was clear that the Germans wanted to unite. In early speculative discussions about this, US Secretary of State James Baker told Mikhail Gorbachev roughly the following: “How do you let half of Germany go and we agree that NATO should not move an inch east?” Gorbachev could not, in fact, formalize or approve this promise. In September 1990, he made a different deal: He agreed to allow Germany to join in exchange for financial incentives. But Putin is referring only to the previous speculative conversation, not to the treaty his country signed and ratified in the end.
On increasing the NATO footprint since 1990
There have been numerous rounds of enlargement since 1990. Technically, the first post-Cold War enlargement is in East Germany. This was an important precedent, because when you start fast in the 1990s, the countries of Central and Eastern Europe want to unite. This is a second controversy, because when this starts to happen, Moscow, under the leadership of Boris Yeltsin, withdraws and says: “Hey, the 1990 treaty was only for East Germany.”
This is one of the few points that both sides can agree on in all this controversy, that the 1990 treaty was only with around East Germany. For the Russians, this meant that they could only extend to East Germany. For the West, this meant that the treaty was only about East Germany and said nothing about Central or Eastern Europe and had no impact.
Poland, Hungary and the Czech Republic are invited and will become members in 1999. Putin was in charge at the time and he did not like that much, because according to him it meant that NATO was expanding into the former Soviet Union and close to his city. , which is now called St. Petersburg. So NATO has gone through numerous rounds of enlargement and will now have another one with Sweden and Finland.
On the 1997 agreement between Russia and NATO to address their tensions and Putin’s interpretation of this
There was a time when Mikhail Gorbachev said, “How do you unite the Warsaw Pact and NATO?” And then Boris Yeltsin also spoke with President Bill Clinton about the idea of Russia’s membership in NATO. Yeltsin even said at one point that the real problem would be China, because then China would have a NATO border.
ALEXANDER NEMENOV / POOL / AFP via Getty Images
In the May 1997 agreement, the West signed something called the NATO-Russia Founding Act, and Putin is instrumentalizing that story as well. He is relying on a claim that Boris Yeltsin made afterwards, which was wrong. But it was a public claim made by Boris Yeltsin that the May 1997 agreement gave Russia a veto over NATO enlargement. It did not happen. Yeltsin said this publicly to appease his local opponents at the time. But that’s another part of the story that Putin can instrumentalize. In short, Putin’s cherry chooses history. But Putin is not interested in historical accuracy. He is interested in creating emotional support for the atrocities he is committing in Ukraine.
