why scientists are on alert







The smallpox virus (shown here in a color-transmitting electron micrograph) is closely related to the smallpox virus.Credit: UK Health Insurance Agency / Scientific Photography Library

More than 120 confirmed or suspected cases of monkey pox, a rare viral disease rarely detected outside Africa, have been reported in at least 11 non-African countries over the past week. The outbreak of the virus in particular populations around the world, where it usually does not occur, has alarmed scientists and prompted them to compete for answers.

It is open to seeing this kind of spread, says Anne Rimoin, an epidemiologist at the University of California, Los Angeles, who has studied the monkey line in the Democratic Republic of Congo for more than a decade.

Named the aphid because monkeys first discovered it in laboratory monkeys in 1958, the virus is thought to be transmitted from wild animals such as rodents to humans or from infected humans. In an average year, several thousand cases occur in Africa, usually in the western and central parts of the continent. But cases outside Africa are limited to a handful related to travel to Africa or the importation of infected animals. The number of cases detected outside Africa last week alone, which is sure to increase, has already surpassed the number detected outside the continent since 1970, when the virus was first identified as causing the disease in humans. . This rapid spread is what has put scientists on high alert.

But the monkey pox is not SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus responsible for the COVID-19 pandemic, says Jay Hooper, a virologist at the U.S. Army Infectious Diseases Research Institute in Fort Detrick, Maryland. It is not transmitted from person to person so easily and because it is associated with the smallpox virus, treatments and vaccines are already in place to curb its spread. So while scientists are concerned because any new viral behavior is disturbing, they are not in a panic.

Unlike SARS-CoV-2, which spreads through tiny droplets of air called aerosols, monkey pox is thought to be spread by close contact with body fluids, such as cough saliva. This means that a person with monkey pox is likely to infect far fewer close contacts than someone with SARS-CoV-2, says Hooper. Both viruses can cause flu-like symptoms, but monkey pox also causes swollen lymph nodes and, eventually, specific lesions filled with fluid on the face, hands and feet. Most people recover from monkey pox within a few weeks without treatment.

May 19, researcher in Portugal uploaded the first draft of the genome of the monkey pox virus that was discovered there, but Gustavo Palacios, a virologist at the Icahn School of Medicine on Mount Sinai in New York City, says it is still a very early draft and more work needs to be done before it can be extracted. any final conclusion. .

What researchers can say from these preliminary genetic data is that monkeypox virus is linked to a viral strain found mainly in West Africa. This species causes milder diseases and has a lower mortality rate of about 1% in poor, rural populations compared to that circulating in Central Africa. But exactly how the type that causes the current outbreaks differs from that in West Africa, and whether the viruses that appear in different countries are related to each other, remains unknown.

The answers to these questions can help determine if the sudden increase in cases comes from a mutation that allows this monkeypox virus to be transmitted more easily than in the past, and if each of the outbreaks has a single origin, Raina says. MacIntyre, a. infectious disease epidemiologist at the University of New South Wales in Sydney, Australia. Unlike SARS-CoV-2, a rapidly evolving RNA virus whose variants have regularly escaped immunity from previous vaccines and infections, the monkeypox virus is a relatively large DNA virus. DNA viruses are better at detecting and repairing mutations than RNA viruses, which means that monkey pox virus is unlikely to have suddenly mutated to become capable of human transmission, says MacIntyre .

Deeply disturbing

However, for monkey pox to be detected in humans with no obvious links to each other suggests that the virus may have been spreading silently, a fact that Andrea McCollum, an epidemiologist who leads the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention team. Disease, calls it deeply troubling.

Unlike SARS-CoV-2, which can spread asymptomatically, monkey pox usually does not go unnoticed when it infects a person, in part because of the skin lesions it causes. If monkey pox could spread asymptomatically, it would be particularly troubling because it would make it harder to track the virus, says McCollum.

Another enigma is why almost all case groupings include 2050-year-old men, many of whom are gay, bisexual, and have sex with men (GBMSM). Although monkey pox is not known to be sexually transmitted, sexual activity certainly constitutes close contact, Rimoin says. The most likely explanation for this unexpected transmission pattern, says MacIntyre, is that the virus accidentally entered a GBMSM community and the virus has continued to circulate there. Scientists will have a better idea of ​​the origin of outbreaks and risk factors for infection once an epidemiological investigation is completed, which can take weeks and involve rigorous contact tracking.

Braking strategies

Scientists have been observing the monkey pox since a campaign to eradicate smallpox, its cousin virus, which was infected in the 1970s. As smallpox was no longer a threat thanks to vaccinations around the world, public health officials stopped recommending smallpox vaccination. , who also kept away from monkey pox. With each year that has passed since the eradication of smallpox, the population with weakened or no immunity to these viruses has grown, says MacIntyre.

There have been several explosions since then. The Democratic Republic of the Congo, for example, has faced the monkey line for decades, and Nigeria has experienced a major outbreak, with about 500 suspected cases and more than 200 confirmed cases, since 2017, when the country reported the case of seen in more than 39 years. The United States also reported an outbreak in 2003, when a shipment of rodents from Ghana spread the virus to prairie dogs in Illinois and has infected more than 70 people.

However, public health authorities are not powerless against monkey pox. As a precaution against bioterrorism, countries such as the United States maintain a supply of smallpox vaccines as well as an antiviral treatment that is thought to be very effective against the virus. However, therapies would probably not be deployed on a large scale, says McCollum. Healthcare workers will probably instead use a method called ring vaccination to curb the spread of monkey pox: this would vaccinate close contacts of people who have been infected with monkey pox to cut off any transmission route.

Based on the data she has seen so far, McCollum thinks the current outbreaks will probably not require control strategies beyond ring vaccination. Even in areas where monkey pox appears every day, she says, it is still a relatively rare infection.