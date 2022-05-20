International students waiting for months for Canadian visa approvals amid backward immigration

Some international students seeking to attend post-secondary schools in Canada who have already started learning online with them say they have been waiting for months for Ottawa to approve their study permits, suspending education and their lives.

“I have no words to express my feelings. I can not even say,” said Ravneet Kaur, who lives in Punjab, India. “You, we are suffering financially and there is emotional damage also because we have invested our emotions and money.”

Kaur was admitted to St. Louis College’s event management program. amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kaurhad, meanwhile, hoped her study permit would be approved by the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship in Canada (IRCC) so she could personally attend the winter semester. Online classrooms are no longer available now that schools have returned to personal learning after the removal of many pandemic restrictions.

Now, her studies are pending and she said she will face the waste of time and effort she has already put into her course if she is not allowed to attend school in Canada.

“We are in a dilemma. What can we do in this situation, we can not enroll in other courses here and we can not focus our personal life and career life,” Kaur said.

“We are not in a situation where we can do something for ourselves. We are just stuck.”

CBC News spoke with several other students from India who have been waiting since last summer and fall to get their Canadian study permits.

friend | International students explain why they want to study in Canada:

These students from India desperately want to study in Canada Ravneet Kaur and Sidh Sharma have been waiting for months for study permits to be approved to continue their courses in Canada. Both from India, they attended high school online, but are now unsure if they can continue.

“I never thought I would lose so much time just to get to Canada. It’s been so long, six months have passed and sometimes I feel like it is a complete loss,” said Sidh Sharma, 20.

Sharma, who lives in New Delhi, applied to St. Louis’s business marketing program. Clair in November 2021 and is still awaiting a study permit.

“It’s a depressing situation as well. My family also advises me that if they are not, you know, not working with your application, you need to change location,” he said. “It was, no, I. Like Canadian people, I love culture, a lot of religion and it’s just an inspiration being diverse. So I like the place. I do not want to give up my application.”

Like Kaur, Sharma was able to complete a semester of online learning, but said his second semester is in jeopardy because it is not offered in September, when he hopes his leave will be approved.

“The college, the staff, the teachers, they are very sweet, very helpful,” said Sharma. “It’s just that the applications are not being processed. My file is under review, I do not know what kind of review is being done with the IRCC.”

Sharma says his family is encouraging him to think about other countries to continue his education, as his Canadian study permit took months to get approved, but he has a heart attached to Canada. (Submitted by Sidh Sharma)

St. College Clair is among the many schools affected by the remaining immigration. The college offers reimbursements for students who do not receive an approved study visa.

In a statement sent by email, a school spokesman said that in January 2022, about 800 St. Louis international students. Clair began studying online without a study permit. Now, about 90 of those 800 students are still waiting.

The backlog of immigration increases to 2 million

Students are not the only ones awaiting admission to Canada, as the backlog of immigration has grown to nearly two million applications.

The IRCC declined an interview with CBC News, but in an email statement said the pandemic, travel and border restrictions and limited operational capacity overseas have all contributed to processing delays beyond the agency’s control.

“We understand the frustration for anyone hoping to start their studies in Canada when their application takes longer than expected,” a spokesman said in an email.

The IRCC said the federal government has made some progress, increasing study permits by 32 percent in 2021 to about 446,300. In 2020, the IRCC issued about 25,000 permits and about 401,000 in 2019.

From January to March this year, the agency processed about 136,000 applications with more than half from Indian nationals.

“The current processing time for study permits is 11 weeks, which means we are getting back on track with processing and ensuring that students are able to get their study permits on time to start their studies,” he said. spokeswoman.

FRIEND |This immigration lawyer explains the backlog of immigration applications:

The lawyer explains the IRCC immigration burden Windsor, Ont. Immigration lawyer Eddie Kadri said the large number of immigration applications is due to a ‘perfect storm’.

Immigration lawyer Eddie Kadridoes does not represent Kaur or Sharma, but said he has many clients in similar situations. Kadri said the federal application system is broken and will only worsen in the coming years.

“This is a problem, we are in the middle of it, it is not improving tomorrow or the day after tomorrow”, said Kadri.

“Understanding the system is dysfunctional, the system is breaking down and it needs new ideas, a new life to inject, but more importantly, it needs technology to help us out of this stalemate we are in now. . “

Kadrisaid IRCC is overcrowded and under-staffed, trying to give priority to refugees from Ukraine and Afghanistan, leaving many international students in the background.

“It’s a tragic situation all around, all over the board. Students, I’m really sorry because they’re a big part of what we want to do here with our immigration programs,” he said.

“We attract the best, the smartest to come and study here, and then hope they use that opportunity and cultivate it in an application for permanent residence.”

Windsor immigration lawyer Eddie Kadri says the immigration system is ‘breaking down’ and the Canadian government needs to adopt new ways to improve the process. (Jason Viau / CBC)

Many international students become entrepreneurs starting business in Canada after completing their studies, which means jobs for Canadians, Kadri said.

“Entrepreneurs from all over the world who want to come here, who have money, lots of funds that can start businesses right away and hire Canadians, they are ready, willing and able to do so, and their processing time almost “It only doubled in the last month,” he said.

“They’re all in the same boat right now and so Canada lacks the biggest view here.”

Students have few opportunities

Unfortunately for students, there are few options to move forward, according to Kadriu, who recommends that they stay in close contact with their school or an immigration lawyer if they have one.

“This is a situation that they will have to be patient and will have to wait for the completion of this process and see what will happen in the coming weeks and months,” Kadri said.

Both Kaur and Sharma hope they can continue their studies in Canada to improve themselves. Both say they are part of social media groups and talk to dozens of others in the same situations as them.

“We can see that there are many students waiting for their visa applications, as the files are simply in bulk,” Sharma said. “They are just piling up and piling up and students are not even getting the chance to visit their college.”

Sharma said he and others are postponing their studies, leaving them in oblivion of when their courses will end.

“I just want to say that I’m in a bad emotional trauma,” said Kaur, who worries she will have to leave her course.

She added: “We’s students who want to learn something. That’s why we want them to come there[inCanada[nëKanadaNukkaasnjëarsyetjetërpaskësajKamarriturkaqshumëgjëraedhekëtuporduatërritemvetë”[toCanadaThereisnootherreasonbehindthatIhaveachievedsomanythingsherealsobutIwanttogrowmyself”