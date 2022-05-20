Yellen’s global tax plan faces resistance both inside and out

KOENIGSWINTER, Secretary of the Treasury in Germany (AP) Janet Yellen celebrated a historic day last summer when more than 100 countries agreed on a global minimum tax agreement aimed at putting the world’s countries on a more equal footing in terms of withdrawal and holding multinational companies. President Joe Biden wrote on Twitter that the idea was “diplomacy that reshaped our global economy and provided for our people.

But this week, as Yellen joined the Group of Seven finance ministers for meetings in Germany, she found herself insisting that the prospects of moving forward with the historic tax plan were not simply hopeless.

The plan is against new resistance abroad and old divisions in the country, while new global concerns are in the spotlight.

The ongoing war in Ukraine, the threat of growing food insecurity, the suppression of inflation and other urgent issues have grabbed the attention of finance ministers from the implementation of the plan ahead of a 2023 deadline. To increase pressure, Poland strengthened its opposition with a vetoed a meeting of European Union finance ministers in April in Brussels. And Republicans in Congress are stumbling as well.

On Friday, the G-7 finance ministers wrapped up their two-day meetings with a joint statement that was the most visible of the pledged pledges of $ 19.8 billion in economic aid to Ukraine. It included only a brief mention of the tax idea, saying the ministers reiterated a strong political commitment to the timely and effective implementation of the plan to put the new rules into effect globally.

Overall, the Global Minimum Tax Agreement is designed to subject large multinational firms to a 15% tax rate wherever they operate. The agreement also provides for the taxation of part of the profits of the world’s largest companies in countries where they do business online, but may not have a physical presence.

It is supposed to stop an international competition to the end for corporate taxation that has caused multinational businesses to reserve their profits in countries with low tax rates. This enables them to avoid taxes and encourages countries to lower rates to attract companies.

The G-7 website calls it a real revolution in international tax law. French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire has called it the most important international tax deal in a century.

But Poland is raising new concerns about how the plan would be implemented and the G-7 meetings did not seem to break the deadlock. EU rules require the unanimity of member states to change tax-related laws.

Christian Lindner, Germany’s finance minister, said at the end of the G-7 ministerial meetings that all technical concerns had been extinguished, so there could no longer be technical considerations, but many political ones.

Wydzia Prasowy, a spokeswoman for Poland’s finance ministry, cited concerns about reducing EU competition and placing an additional burden on European businesses without ensuring that digital giants are adequately taxed. He added that concerns grew especially when faced with the difficulties of current times after the pandemic.

Yellen, who has made the tax deal one of her top priorities as secretary of the Treasury, opened this week’s visit to Europe with a one-stop shop in Poland, in part to urge Polish leaders to reconsider their position.

They were working to address their concerns, she told reporters Thursday. We would love to see Poland get on board. “I do not think it is hopeless.”

So far, 137 countries representing nearly 95 per cent of world gross domestic product have agreed on a plan aimed at ensuring that corporations share the burden of government funding fairly, she said.

But Yellen also faces opposing winds at home from congressional Republicans, who have shown little appetite for the United States to stop concluding the deal. They say the plan would make the US less competitive in a global economy.

Idaho Sen. Mike Crapo, the lead Republican on the Senate Finance Committee, and Republican Kevin Brady of Texas, the highest-ranking Republican on the House Appropriations Committee, both noted Poland’s opposition in a joint statement this month. past.

“If the EU is already hitting obstacles, no one should expect countries like China to implement this agreement soon.”

C. Eugene Steuerle, an associate at the Urban Institute and a co-founder of the Urban-Brookings Center for Tax Policy in Washington, said the deal could be unfortunate that it was born in politically divided times.

What makes such a thing difficult these days is that the two parties are so separate, he said. This is what really threatens this legislation more than the idea I think would traditionally have received support, at least some support from both sides of the road.

There is also just the crushing of other global concerns that require attention.

David Feldman, a professor of economics at William & Mary College in Virginia, says governments have a certain amount of bandwidth that current events should push some of these other things a little further down the list.

Marc Goldwein, senior policy director of the Private Committee on Accountable Federal Budget, said the overall idea of ​​the tax plan is not to be punitive, but to increase revenue for all nations.

“We also hope it stops countries from lowering their taxes compared to other countries,” he said.

According to the Congressional Research Service, since the mid-1960s, corporate tax payments in the U.S. have dropped relative to the size of the economy to approximately 1 percent of GDP in 2020 from 3.9 percent in 1965.