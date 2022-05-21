International
Hospital admissions for COVID-19 seem to have peaked, says Dr. Brent Roussin
Manitoba COVID-19 statistics, such as the number of people admitted to hospitals and intensive care units, are heading in the right direction, says Provincial Public Health Chief Dr. Brent Roussin.
“It seems we have had a peak” in hospital admissions over the virus, he said at a news conference on Friday.
It was the first time Roussin had addressed the public about COVID-19 since April 7, and only the second time since the completion of the regularly scheduled announcements in mid-March.
During the press conference, Roussin said despite the improved outlook, COVID continues to circulate throughout the province.
He announced revised suitability for booster doses, shorter intervals between boosters, and enhanced access to oral Paxlovid.
The current wave of the virus seems to be particularly stubborn, not receding as fast as past waves, Roussin acknowledged.
“Especially in the hospital and in the ICU, we see that the numbers are certainly not in a big drop of ratios,” he said, with almost all the sequences showing the strain circulating now being the Omicron BA.2 subvariant.
While hospital admissions appear to be on a declining trajectory, Manitoba appears to be experiencing an increase in COVID-19-related deaths.
FRIEND | Full press conference for COVID-19 | May 20, 2022:
Provincial government weekly epidemiological reportreleased Thursday, showed that the total number of deaths from COVID-19 in Manitoba rose 66, from 1,847 a week ago to 1,913.
At his last scheduled regular press conference in March, Roussin said the virus was likely to stay for a long time, but Manitoba was entering a new phase. The province had lifted the mask mandate the day before and had removed vaccination certification requirements earlier that month.
At that time, the number of deaths in Manitoba due to the virus was 1,721. Since then, there have been 192 additional deaths attributed to the virus.
Between 1 January 2022 and 14 May, almost four people a day (3.9) died of COVID-19. This is almost double the number in the same calendar period in 2021, when the number was 2.1.
Roussin said it is difficult to say whether COVID was the cause of death or just something accidental because public health is not investigating every case as it once did.
“It is always tragic when someone loses a loved one, so we do not minimize this in any way, but it is very likely that we see things that are casually related,” he said.
Roussin blamed for the high degree of adhesion of BA.2 compared to other strains that were prevalent during previous waves.
About 79 percent of people in the hospital now with COVID-19 were actually admitted for non-COVID reasons, he said.
Similarly, only about 40 percent of ICU patients are actually there because of COVID.
“You see a lot of random types of infection because of that pervasive amount of transmission that is happening,” Roussin said. “We will look at ways to better understand this reported increase.”
