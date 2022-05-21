Boeing Business Jets highlights BBJ Max, Dreamliner and 777X





Boeing Business Jets (Static AD1) returns to EBACE on the eve of its 25th anniversary, a year marked by the return to service of Boeing’s Max and the entry into service of the first BBJ variant, Max 8. To date, on more than 260 BBJ have been purchased worldwide, according to the company. Last May, Jet Aviation announced the re-launch from its base in Basel, Switzerland of the first BBJ Max, the cabin designed by the Swiss in-house studio MRO in collaboration with the undisclosed owner designer. Compared to its predecessor 737-800, the Max 8 features aerodynamic improvements including advanced wings and the new CFM LEAP-1B engines, together offering a 13 percent reduction in fuel consumption. Combined, these improvements reduce operating costs and environmental impact, while increasing the Max 8 range to 6,325 nm, an increase of around 600 nm. According to Boeing Business Jets, BBJ Max 7 and later BBJ Max 9 variants will also be offered. At the NBAA-BACE in October, the company unveiled to its visiting visitors its BBJ static demonstrator at Las Vegas Henderson Executive Airport. The 737-800 airframe cabin was created to display interior possibilities. The 13-person interior, designed by Unique Design of Germany and completed by AMAC Aerospace of Switzerland, features a separate dining room and lounge, a master bedroom with a separate bath and shower, and a private office with sofa bed. The Boeing Business Jets has also seen growing demand for the executive version of the 787 Dreamliner composite, which offers larger windows, lower cab height, quieter travel technology, cleaner, higher humidity air and a cabin quieter, according to the company. Moreover, the wide-body air frame boasts a 2,775-square-foot cabin, while its 9,485 nm range can connect London with Sydney or Tokyo with Cape Town non-stop. At least 16 BBJ787s have been ordered to date. Jet Aviation rescheduled its first BBJ787 completion last year and the cabin, designed by an outside firm, features some new design elements and “an extremely low cabin noise level,” according to the completion firm. Looking ahead, the Boeing Business Jets sees growing demand for its flagship, the BBJ 777X. It will be available in frames -8 and -9, with the first for the VIP market expected to be available in about two years. The 777X can “fly anywhere on the planet and connect any two pairs of cities non-stop with adequate fuel reserves and without any problems,” said Boeing Business Jets president James “JD” Detwiler. Inside, the BBJ777X-9 main deck, the first variant to hit the market, will offer 3,689 square feet of cabin space, enough to accommodate many interior options for different bedrooms, recreation areas and a large dining room for corporate clients. while the heads of state will have ample space for a large staff and communication and security teams. Additional humidification, an advanced three-stage air filtration system and a quieter, lower-altitude cabin are additional improvements. Meanwhile, the two-axle stability system, developed for the 787, offers a smoother ride. The fourth-generation composite arm for the 777X-9 features folding wing tips. Instead of wings, Boeing increased wing space to 235 feet – 22 feet longer than the current wing – improving lift performance, reducing thrust requirements and increasing initial cruising heights. Folding wingtips will ensure that aircraft can enter any 777 airport currently in use without any need to change the airport parking, gate or other ground facilities. General Electric GE9X engines built to order offer a specific fuel consumption 5 percent lower than competing engines. In addition, emissions are 29 percent below CAEP / 8 requirements and noise levels are 15 dB below Phase 4 standards. The Boeing Business Jets expect to see orders built as “the 777X flight test program matures and it goes a little further in the certification process,” Detwiler said. “With the resurgence of interest in both Max and 777X, we are entering a situation where we have a limited number of distribution positions and much more customer interest,” Detwiler continued. “We are trying to approximate it and make sure everyone can be served.”

