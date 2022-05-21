News List City of Sarasota





Manasota Chess Center, the new community chess center in person, in collaboration with the Sarasota Sister Cities Association, will host an international online chess match against Tel Mond, Israel Chess Club. Tel Mond, Israel is one of Sarasota’s international sister cities. May 28th The online match involves a diverse mix of six players from the Sarasota area who will compete against six players from Tel Mond, Israel. Players will match based on their skill / rating levels to ensure the games are competitive. Each player will compete in two matches against the same opponent. The games will be streamed online for viewing on Twitch. Sarasota Citys Mayor Erik Arroyo, a chess enthusiast himself, will be one of six players for the Sarasota team. “I’m excited to play in this event and support the community and the international efforts of the Manasota Chess Center and the Sister Cities Association,” said Mayor Arroyo. While chess is a game, it also serves as a great way to connect people from different countries, races, religions, genders, ages and socioeconomic backgrounds. From my experience playing chess, I have found that competition on the board translates into long friendships. Hopefully the match will grow further and strengthen the friendships already established between Sarasota and our sister city in Tel Mond, Israel. Miriam Kramer, President of the Sarasota Sister Cities Association, added When chess players introduce themselves to each other beyond miles, they see each other with similar goals, hopes, and interests. We promote bridges of peace and international understanding through such healthy competitions and cross-cultural activities with all our sister cities around the globe. In addition to Mayor Arroyo and National Craftsman Scott Ramer, other players on the Sarasota team reflect a diverse mix of ages, genders, and skill levels. The Manasota Chess Center is proud to work with the Sarasota Sister Cities Association and the Tel Mond Chess Club to support this unique international competition. said Nicholas Lewis, Manasota Chess Center Executive Director. The opportunity for our local chess members to complete against players from another country matches our mission to provide an environment for players of all levels. learn, compete and connect.

Additional Resources About the organizers of chess matches Manasota Chess Center The Manasota Chess Center (MCC), a nonprofit organization and Silver Affiliate of the US Chess Federation (USCF), became operational on June 6, 2021. With its unique location of dedicated space at Crossings in the Siesta Key Mall, together with the purpose of its chess offerings, MCC serves as a chess community center for Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte and DeSoto counties. MCC is the only USCF branch in the Sarasota metro area and one of only 16 Silver-level subsidiaries nationwide. The range of chess activities at MCC includes matches and tournaments in person, as well as training options, in a safe and permanent building. Group classes, study groups, and lectures are essential to the MCC mission, and players of all levels can attend them to work on their game. Chess training and mentoring staff includes experienced trainers certified by the USCF, including senior masters of the International Chess Federation (FIDE). Whether you are a chess professional, high school student, adult, senior citizen or looking to learn how to play for the first time, MCC offers a chess environment where it is possible to learn, compete and connect. Sarasota Sister Cities Association The mission of the Sarasota Sister Cities Association (SCAS) is to promote peace through mutual respect, understanding and cooperation of one individual, one community at a time. SCAS currently contains six sister cities (Dunfermline, Scotland; Merida, Mexico; Perpignan, France; Tel Mond, Israel; Xiamen (Siming District), China; and Vladimir, Russia (currently suspended). Also contains two Friendship Cities: Busseto, Italy and Rapperswil-Jona, Switzerland SCAS promotes international relations between Sarasota and Friendship and Our Simotra Cities overseas by establishing exchanges in the fields of culture, education, tourism, business and sports, among others. SCAS is a wholly voluntary civic diplomacy organization. We believe that all people can help build understanding between nations and promote world peace. Every year, more than a hundred local diplomats from our Cultural Coast travel to our sister cities in the name of friendship, world peace and global prosperity. Such a number of citizens from our international sister cities visit Sarasota. contacts Miriam Kramer, President of the Sarasota Sister Cities Association

[email protected]571-332-1191 Rabbi Jonathan R. Katz, Director / Vice President of Tel Mond City

[email protected]941-993-4026 Nicholas Lewis, Executive Director, Manasota Chess Center

[email protected]941-313-5589 Bob Bernstein, Marketing Director, Manasota Chess Center,

[email protected]703-989-3198 Christina Wollenberg, Administrative Assistant to Sarasota Mayor Erik Arroyo

[email protected]941-263-6675 Moshe Katzir, trainer for Tel Mond Israel Chess Club & FIDE Trainer

[email protected], 011-972-556801169

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sarasotafl.gov/Home/Components/News/News/2822/16 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos