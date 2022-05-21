DVIDS – News – International Partnership Team for Pacific Partnership 2022

Members of the US Navy, Royal Navy and Australian Defense Forces have boarded the Sealift Military Command USS Mercy (T-AH 19) hospital ship as part of the 2022 Pacific Partnership mission team (PP22).

Now in its 17th year, the Pacific Partnership is the largest multinational annual humanitarian aid and disaster preparedness mission carried out in the Indo-Pacific.

Captain Charles Maynard, Royal Navy, part of the multinational mission command and control structure, serves as deputy commander of the PP22 mission.

Having an international MP is a great way to say how important the Partnership element in the Pacific Partnership is, Maynard said. Moreover and equally important are the host nations we will visit, and all the exciting things we will do, such as training and information activities medical, engineering, humanitarian aid and disaster relief (HADR). This year the Pacific Partnership for the UK is a very significant contribution and I am delighted and honored to be Deputy Commander.

Each year, the Pacific Partnership team works collectively with host and partner countries to improve regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, enhance security and stability in the region, and foster new and lasting Indo-Pacific friendships. Mercy serves as the PP22s mission platform.

Mercy offers this amazing ability in terms of the number of people we have here, the medical range of activities we can offer and the specializations and skills of the people we have with us, Maynard said. Everyone is critical to making sure this mission works as successfully as possible. I want to make sure every individual feels like they are part of the mission and their contribution is as important as anyone else.

This year, the UK’s contributions to the Pacific Partnership extend beyond the Deputy Mission Commander. Later in the mission, HMS Tamar (P233), a Royal Navy ship, will join the Pacific Partnership team. Moreover, Lt. Col. Lesley Hailey, a UK Navy medical planner and Pacific Partnership graduate, is currently boarding the Mercy, along with Maynard.

I was part of the Pacific Partnership in 2016 on the dental team, but my current job is Medical Service Officer (MSO), working with the medical planning team, Hailey said. For each port visit, we plan and schedule medical events that take place such as side-by-side engagements and environmental health up to on-board surgery.

Hailey believes that participating in the Pacific Partnership has many benefits.

It’s a great opportunity to be able to work with different armies and get on an American ship, Hailey said. I’m learning more about my job, things I can pick up again and incorporate into the UK. The Pacific Partnership is diverse, exciting and enjoyable to be a part of, because we are supporting other nations and giving back.

Australian Defense Force (ADF) officers representing the Army, Navy and Air Force also received Mercy. These members form a team for Gender, Peace and Security (GPS) that aims to work with host and partner countries, focusing on the human rights of the most vulnerable members of society in response to disasters and crises as addressed by Resolution 1325 of the United Nations Security Council. .

This core team will be joined by ADF medical staff, who will provide specialized support during port visits throughout the mission.

Royal Australian Navy Lieutenant Vicky Nguyen said it was important for leaders to understand the principles of GPS in all situations and operations and to provide meaningful discussions about how conflict affects men and women differently.

When I participate in planning operations in Australia, I consider gender impacts and how I can involve more women to have a voice and a place at the table, Nguyen said.

Australian Army Major Andy Carroll-Keys said during PP22, the team plans to educate others on the role of GPS considerations in HADR operations.

It is a specific event where we were asked to provide a presentation on Women, Peace, Security during a disaster relief workshop, and we are working with exercise planners to provide additional engagement opportunities, Carroll-Keays said.

The PP22 mission provides the GPS team with an opportunity to present their knowledge and expertise to both host and partner countries. Their objective is to ensure that the basics of GPS are being practiced and put in place in all aspects of planning.

[Our goal is] expanding general knowledge about GPS and action plans there, said Royal Australian Air Force Flight Lieutenant Sophia Maling. There is no specific location for GPS at the moment properly, but it needs to be entered into the planning process to get things done.

What makes me most proud or happy to be here is that we as a coalition team are learning how to respond to conflict and disaster relief, added Australian Army Captain Isabella Negus. We also have an ecosystem of knowledge sharing with the places we are going to. It all has to do with partnership, trust in each other, learning from each other and ultimately preparing for the moment when the next disaster happens, so that we are ready to go and help.

The Pacific Partnership is a unifying mission that fosters lasting friendship and cooperation among many nations. The standard for mission success is intertwined with the collective efforts of all PP22 team members.

If we are to have a successful mission, we need to get the response from host countries that they think our presence is really valuable, important and that we make a difference, Maynard said. If they can say that our contributions have made a difference in their lives, that is probably the most important thing.

Date of receipt: 19.05.2022 Posting Date: 20.05.2022 05:03 Story ID: 421137 Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Images: 128 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN



This work, International partners join for the 2022 Pacific Partnershipfrom PO2 Brandie Nuzziidentified by DVIDSmust comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.