Pamplin Media Group – Oregon International Air Show will fly this weekend

The event returns to Hillsboro Airport for the first time since 2018, with a female-only lineup.

The Oregon International Show returns to Hillsboro Airport this weekend for the first time in four years.

Organizers say this year’s three-day exhibition will feel like the famous aerial shows of the past – albeit with a distinct twist.

The program features a full cast of women with performers, speakers and event coordinators, a concept that the air show board has been anticipating for years that is finally being realized.

“It was an idea we had for a few years, but the runway construction and COVID … there were a number of things that hindered it,” said board chairman Steph Stricklen. “It’s really incredible to have this event back at Hillsboro Airport, but also as an event that highlights women in aviation in particular.”

Stricklen said there has not been a female-only air show in North America since World War II, and there have been only a handful of such shows worldwide.

The event will feature flight demonstrations by U.S. Air Force teams flying F-35A Lightning II fighter jets, F-16 Fighting Falcons and an F / A-18E / F Super Hornet demonstration team. There will also be performances by a pilot flying a 1940s Boeing Stearman and a parachute demonstration by the Misty Blues Team.

This is just to mention some of the attractions that will be developed and exhibited exclusively by women.

No, this does not mean that men can not participate or are not welcome in this event, organizers said.

“It will really feel like the traditional air show experience. It happens that everyone will be women,” Stricklen said.

Reflecting the all-female lineup and celebrating the state of Castor, the theme of this year’s event is “She flies with her wings”, the motto of the state of Oregon.

The event moved to McMinnville in 2019 due to ongoing construction at Hillsboro Airport, a blow to a Hillsboro community that has hosted an annual air show since 1988. In 2020 and 2021, the exhibition was completely canceled due to ongoing concerns COVID-19.

With that move to McMinnville, the aerial show now has a second repeat seat and the board is hosting a completely different event for Yamhill County in August. Organizers say more cities could be added to the list of events across the state in the coming years as demand continues to grow.

The three-day Hillsboro event runs from Friday, May 20, to Sunday, May 22. Flight duration and specific time for each performance may vary by day, but the program will display most of the same demonstrations each day.

Friday’s show starts later, at 6pm, and will be the only one with fireworks in the evening.

However, there will still be flying exhibitions. Saturday’s event will be the only one to feature a flight from a massive U.S. Air Force E-3 Sentry aircraft, according to the event website.

Stricklen says the daily flight schedule will not be set until the morning of the event, so an exact schedule is not yet available, but it expects around 60,000 participants throughout the weekend. Saturday tickets are a bit more expensive, and all ticket prices are more expensive at the gate compared to online shopping. Children ages 5 to 11 have reduced prices.

There will also be grocery stores, a beer garden and exhibitions where attendees can learn more about aviation and some of the female industry pioneers.

As usual, part of the proceeds from this year’s event goes to local charities. The last two years of performances have benefited from the Oregon Aerospace Careers for Everyone class, which is a career technique training program for high school students to enter the engineering or pilot career.

“Hillsboro is very welcoming and super-supportive,” Stricklen said. “We like to have air shows here.”