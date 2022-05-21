North Korea is expected to be a central part of Biden’s meetings with South Korea





The growing provocations of the Hermit kingdom were expected to be at the center of Biden talks with South Korea’s new president, Yoon Suk Yeol, who took office just over a week ago and signaled a tougher stance on Pyongyang. than his predecessor.

Biden will convene a press conference and later attend a state dinner as he kicks off his debut visit to Asia. Speaking shortly after arriving Friday, Biden said the region he is visiting for the first time will be critical in the years and decades to come.

“So much of the future of the world will be written here, in the Indo-Pacific, in the next few decades,” Biden said, reiterating his desire – shared by even his most recent ancestors – to orient outside the US. policies to focus on Asia even though the world’s attention has been consumed by the war in Ukraine.

“We are standing at a turning point in history, where the decisions we make today will have a far-reaching impact on the world we leave to our children tomorrow,” Biden said.

Biden hopes to reassure his hosts in Seoul and Tokyo that he remains committed to two of America’s most important alliances, even though his attention has been consumed by Russia’s war in Ukraine and after his predecessor, former President Donald Trump, threatened to withdraw American troops from the Korean Peninsula. In contrast, Biden fully exposed the US troop presence in Korea during his visit, greeting the commander of the U.S. military base in Korea when he arrived at Osan Air Base outside Seoul on Friday evening. He was expected to meet with U.S. troops later during his visit. U.S. allies in Asia, as they do around the world, have urged Biden to reaffirm traditional alliances as regional tensions simmer. But, as elsewhere, questions remain about how solid Biden’s security and trade promises can be, given that Trump appears to be waiting in the wings for a third presidential run. In Asia, the threat from North Korea has been put on sharp relief as US officials warn that the country may be preparing for its seventh underground nuclear test or launching an intercontinental ballistic missile. The tests of dictator Kim Jong Un would turn North Korea completely into global conversation after months of growing provocations. And that would undermine stalled diplomacy between the United States and Pyongyang, despite efforts by Biden administration officials to resume talks. U.S. officials say they have prepared unforeseen situations if a test occurs. Yoon, a former prosecutor who has never held office before, has signaled a tougher stance on North Korea, even as he seeks to expand Seoul’s foreign policy beyond dealing solely with its troubled northern neighbor. . He campaigned as a staunch supporter of the US alliance and has said he wants to see it strengthened, including on the economic front. This is welcome news for Biden, who believes a strong network of allies in Asia could help counter China’s military and economic ambitions – just as a resurgent NATO alliance has isolated Russia from invading its in Ukraine through declining sanctions packages. But, as in Europe, where dependence on Russian oil and gas has limited the effect of sanctions, US support for Chinese-made products raises concerns if Beijing’s military ambitions escalate further. This was Biden’s message on Friday as he visited a Samsung factory producing semiconductors, which have been in short supply after several Chinese factories closed during the Covid-19 pandemic. In a brief speech, Biden linked the chip shortage to the war in Ukraine, saying the US and its allies should reduce their dependence on essential items from autocratic regimes. “Putin’s brutal and unprovoked war in Ukraine has further highlighted the need to secure our critical supply chains so that our economy, our economic and national security do not depend on countries that do not share our values,” Biden said. .

