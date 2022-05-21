All cases NB COVID-19 now Omicron, sub-variant ‘almost exclusively’ BA.2

Omicron is now the only type of COVID-19 circulating in New Brunswick and almost all cases are highly transmissible subtype BA.2, according to the Department of Health.

No case of the newest, even more infectious Omicron XE sub-variant, which is a combination of BA.2 and BA.1, has been discovered yet, says the province’s deputy medical director.

But the province continues to carry out the printing of random positive cases to determine what kind of variants are spreading across the province, said Dr. Yves Lger.

“We know that the pandemic is a global event and that, as we have seen so far, we will continue to see new variants emerging.”

As the virus continues to spread, it adapts and changes, Lger said.

“It simply came to our notice then [the new variants]”It will not necessarily be more contagious or it will certainly cause more serious illness,” he said.

“But we will continue to monitor it closely and make sure we have the capacity to detect it and test it in the province.”

Dr. Yves Lger, acting county medical officer, said New Brunswick has seen BA.2 cases ‘almost exclusively’ over the past week or two. (Pascal Raiche-Nogue / Radio Canada)

BA.2 is the dominant sub-variant globally, representing almost 94 percent of all cases listed, according to the World Health Organization.

It was first confirmed in the Moncton region, Area 1, in February.

Early research suggests that BA.2 is five to seven times more transmissible than the original type of COVID-19 first discovered in Wuhan, China, or approximately twice as transmissible as the Delta variant, which was hit. for the first time in late 2020 and early 2021.

But so far, evidence suggests it is less likely to cause serious illness.

“What we’ve certainly seen here in the last week or two is, is almost exclusively BA.2,” Lger said.

The increase in these sub-variants in the province underscores the need for people to be vaccinated and get the third dose if they have not already done so, he said.

XE, which was first discovered in the UK on January 19, is 10 per cent more transmissible than BA.2, which is 60 per cent more transmissible than BA.1, officials said.

The WHO is also tracking other Omicron subvariants, including BA.1.1, BA.3 and most recently, BA.4 and BA.5, to assess whether they are more infectious or dangerous.

Omicron tripled the number of infections in Canada, the study finds

The number of Canadian adults infected with COVID-19 during the fifth wave of the Omicron-fed pandemic tripled compared to the previous four waves, according to a recent study led by Toronto researchers.

Nearly 30 percent of adults, approximately nine million people were infected during the first wave of Omicron infections (BA.1) earlier this year, compared with only 10 percent during the previous four waves, the Action to Beat Coronavirus study found ( A B C). .

Of these nine million infections, nearly one million were among the country’s 2.3 million unvaccinated adult population, representing 40 percent of all unvaccinated adults, the findings, published in aeditor letterin the New England Journal of Medicine Wednesday, show.

Canadian adults with three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine had stronger immunity to the virus than those with lower doses, the study showed. (Jenny Evans / Getty Images)

“Given the fact that pediatric surveys have estimated that the rate of infections in children was as high or higher than it was in adults, and that new Omicron subtypes continue to infect Canadians in the sixth wave, there are now millions more infections to add to the total Ab-C study, “said Catherine Hankins, co-chair of Canda’s COVID-19 Immunity Task Force, in a press release.

“In short, a significant portion of the Canadian population now has hybrid immunity defined as a combination of a past COVID-19 infection along with one to three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.”

Each vaccine dose and previous infection boosted immune responses, according to the study, a collaboration between Unity Health Toronto, the University of Toronto Dalla Lana School of Public Health, the Angus Reid Institute, and the Lunenfeld-Tanenbaum Research Institute in Sinai Health.

Canadian adults with three doses of vaccine and a past infection with COVID-19 had the highest protection, he found.

The study was conducted using blood samples from more than 5,000 Canadian adults between January 15 and March 15.

Researchers have already started the next phase of the study, which includes sub-variant BA.2. They are surveying approximately 1,300 Canadian adults who were not infected with the initial Omicron BA.1 variant to determine if they were infected with BA.2 between March and June.

Ab-C has tracked the pandemic in Canada through the collection of blood samples and periodic surveys around the experience lived since May 2020. Funded by the federal government through its COVID-19 Immunity Task Force.