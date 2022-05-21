What comes next in Alberta? No one knows.

Kenney immediately announced he was leaving. Within 24 hours, he left the parliamentary group with a letter explaining that the devil had officially resigned with the election of a new leader.

On Friday, Kenney welcomed reporters to the cabinet room for a brief statement on the government’s spring agenda. His tone suggested business as usual, but politics in Alberta these days is nothing but.

Mr. Kenney was ousted from his party because he was not extreme enough, Cabinet Secretary Randy Boissonnault, a Trudeau cabinet minister from Alberta, remarked the morning after the vote. Is it time for moderate and conservative movements in this country to grow up and ask themselves, where is this train going and where will it stop?

The fall of Kenneys covers a long period of ruthless political drama. His hold on his group began to disintegrate at the height of a deadly Covid wave in the spring of 2021, when he urged Albertans to squeeze between sharp cases and hospitalizations.

These restrictions may have followed the advice of the chief physicians of the provinces, but it was erroneously appreciated a widespread feeling that the people living there had done their part and they should not be forced to obey the unpredictable rules given above.

Although he ruined public health measures on Canada Day last year and heralded the best wine ever in the Canadian prairies, his approval ratings sank like a stone.

He was never healed. The public was angry with him and voters followed suit.

The slow death of a salesman

The timing of the announcement of Kenneys’s resignation was also dramatic.

Just the day before, the prime minister was in Washington, D.C., selling the Albertas energy market to influential senators at a U.S. Senate committee meeting chaired by the evil Democratic senator. Joe Manchin (DW.Va.).

It was a friendly hearing. The duo had achieved that last month after Kenney hosted Manchin on a two-day tour of Alberta, a high-profile visit achieved as a result of intensified provincial lobbying efforts led by former Conservative MP James Rajotte . Alberta is aspiring to match Quebec’s influence in the state and mimic its success by signing big deals.

Kenney entered the Capitol Hill committee room on Tuesday, greeted with bipartisan warmth.

Manchin and Sen. John Barrasso

of Wyoming, the highest-ranking Republican on the committee, shared Kenneys outrage over President Job Bidens’ decision to kill the Keystone XL pipeline.

Kenney brought statistics. He noted that 60 percent of US oil imports came from Alberta. Only 13 percent was sent from OPEC countries, including 6 percent from Saudi Arabia. He did the math. This is 10 times more Albertan oil than Saudi oil.

Funding for Saudi Arabia’s campaigns of influence in Washington is not so vile. More math: Rajotte told reporters the day before the Saudis spent $ 300 million a year on PR alone. My budgets a little less, he joked.

The prime minister told senators on Tuesday he wanted to join a new pipeline. Alberta has the supply, he said, we only need infrastructure.

If the United States wants to give up its dependence on OPEC conflict oil, if it wants to stop funding the barrel bombs used by the Saudis against civilians in Yemen, Kenney said on Tuesday, then the United States must make a strategic decision.

Canada, he said, is the solution to rising gas prices in the US.

The invasion of Ukraine is definitely a game changer in geopolitics and global energy markets, Kenney said. Podcast POLITICO Energy this week after he passed the hearing paying attention to the message that the US can no longer support the petrostats that fuel conflict and war.

We hope and believe that the administration will change its policy to address the new reality of energy shortages, energy inflation, energy poverty, but also the understanding that we can not allow hostile dictatorships to destabilize global energy markets.

The charm offensive worked. By the end of the meetings, the senators invited themselves to visit Kenney to see Alberta with their own eyes.

It’s a success, given that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has yet to lure Biden to Ottawa for a ticket even after border restrictions were eased late last year.

Nor has Jennifer Granholm of Canadian descent crossed the border to visit Canada in any official capacity as Bidens Energy secretary. Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson is the one who goes to Washington regularly for their meetings.

Kenney’s goal was to get more attention from the Biden administration. He got it. But he will not be there to see the fruits of his labor.

For now, Kenney is still Alberta’s main seller, but he has turned into a lame duck.

When Alberta loses her star sometime in the coming months, the door will be open for an even more ardent advocate of the Canadian oil and gas industry or perhaps a more appropriate leader to Prime Minister Justin Trudeaus’ more climate-focused policies. more in an oil-free future than one that depends on it.

Early election game theory

Alberta’s energetic future is mixed with her electoral future, which is a buffet with self-selected adventure scenarios.

Officially, the legal date for the next election is May 29, 2023. But provincial and federal law on fixed dates usually gives governments a lifeline in this case, a clause allowing Lieutenant Governor Alberta Salma Lakhani to formally dissolve the legislature as much as possible. whenever she wants.

The convention dictates that lieutenant-governors take that step only with the advice of prime ministers. In a minority government, Lakhani may invite one or more opposition parties to test the legitimacy of the legislature. But UCP has the majority, so they hold all the cards.

It is unclear exactly when the party will elect a new leader, although the timeline will be measured in months, not weeks. A pair of fierce Kenney critics, who once led the missing Wildrose party, Brian Jean and Danielle Smith, have expressed interest in the top post.

Prominent members are likely to consider their bids, including Finance Minister Travis Toews and Labor Minister Doug Schweitzer. The Ottawa gossip mill has uncovered the possibility of Calgary MP Michelle Rempel Garner throwing her hat in the ring as well.

Many conservatives in the province are whispering that the next caretaker prime minister should not call early elections. The more time they have to reunite a broken party, the more chances they have of defeating the Young Democrats (NDP) who have been leading in the polls for months.

When he announced his intention to resign on Wednesday, Kenney urged residents of his provinces to fix the fences after a pandemic that left a pile of bad vibrations behind it.

It is clear that the last two years have been deeply divisive for our province, our party and our parliamentary group, he said. But it is my fervent hope that in the coming months, we will all move forward before the Covid split.

Patient voices on the right say waiting until spring would allow the economy more time to recover from Covid’s problems and open the door to a budget with lots of black ink thanks to rising oil prices.

The Alberta government expects oil and gas to be produced $ 62.6 billion in revenue in fiscal year 2022-23far from the negative crude oil prices in the first months of the pandemic and an aid to the instigators of oil fragmentation on both sides of the corridor in the legislature.

Then again, a new prime minister may call early elections and seek a new term for the post-Kenney era.

Or the new prime minister may fail to unite the party and it may split in two, offering an opportunity to the province’s leftists who are licking their chops. Alberta is a rare province where the New Democratic Party cheers for oil and gas, though parties that oppose corporate profits leave big businesses feeling sour.

Rematch at the Battle of Alberta

Suggest the Democratic Party and this week the unveiling of the newest party label: United.

The party leader, former Prime Minister Rachel Notley, has been more popular than Kenney in the polls for more than a year.

She is introducing her candidates as smart veterans who know how to run the province.

“Our team is ready to form a government that operates with integrity, full of experienced and capable Albertans, who will work day and night for what matters to you,” she said Thursday. And we are united in this goal.

Notley, like Manchin, is also something of a political maverick.

Its support for both the Keystone XL pipeline and the Trans Mountain pipeline defends the archetype of an NDP leader and distinguishes the provincial party from its federal cousin.

If an orange wave returns to Alberta, there is simply too much money coming from oil and gas for Notley to change the policies of the provinces.

The Democratic Party is gearing up for the fall elections. The holiday crates are full and are showing TV commercials in the play-offs of the National Hockey League between the Calgary Flames and the Edmonton Oilers, Alberta’s first Battle since 1991.

Electoral math is difficult for the Notleys NDP. She won in 2015 in large part because the two already extinct parties, the Progressive Conservatives and Wildrose, split the Conservative vote. That meant NDP unlucky candidates came out in the middle in middle cities like Red Deer where the Kenneys United Conservatives (UCP) who formed a winning coalition from the Progressive Conservative and Wildrose Conservative factions defeated them in 2019. .

Notley will also have to retake a wide chunk of the rides at Calgary that she narrowly won in 2015 that gave the Kenneys comfortable UCP victory four years later.

It’s an uphill climb for a former prime minister whose approval ratings in office dropped to 28 percent lower than Kenney’s personal worst of 22 percent, but a signal of her deep unpopularity with the electorate.

At the time Notley lost power in May 2019, the Angus Reid Institute poll showed that its approval rating had improved to 40 percent, but not enough to hold power. It could offer the most viable alternative if an ardent populist who tells the moderates to push it takes over the ruling party.

When the next election is held, Albertans who have proven themselves inconsistent with their leaders will see their seventh prime minister since 2011 go to the polls. If Notley wins again, he will be the first Albertan leader to win non-consecutive terms.

The only sure thing is that Alberta’s next budget will be in black, thanks to oil prices that offer at least the illusion of boom times. Everything else is impossible to predict.