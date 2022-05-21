International
Biden opens trip to Asia with global issues and technology on the agenda – News-Herald
By AAMER MADHANI and JOSH BOAK
PYEONGTAEK, South Korean President Joe Biden on Friday kicked off his trip to Asia by stressing the lack of computer chips that has shaken the world economy, visiting a Samsung computer chip factory that will serve as a model for a $ 17 billion semiconductor factory dollars that the Korean electronics company plans to open. in Texas.
Samsung’s visit was one of Bidens’s top priorities in the country: increasing the supply of computer chips. A semiconductor shortage last year damaged the availability of cars, kitchen appliances and other goods, causing higher inflation worldwide and undermining Bidens’s public approval among American voters.
Biden will address a range of foreign policy issues during a five-day visit to South Korea and Japan, but he also devised an itinerary that clearly aimed to address the concerns of his local audience. The president noted that the Texas plant would add 3,000 jobs and the construction would involve union work.
These little chips, Biden said in comments to the factory, are the key to pushing us into the next era of humanity’s technological development.
The new president of the country, Yoon Suk Yeol, and the vice president of Samsung Electronics, Lee Jae-yong, greeted Biden at the factory in South Korea. Yoon is a political newcomer who became president, his first elected office, just over a week ago. He campaigned for a tougher stance against North Korea and strengthened the 70-year-old alliance with the US.
Yoon said in a speech before Biden spoke that he hopes the countries’ partnership will evolve into an economic and security alliance based on cooperation in advanced technology and supply chains.
The chip factory showed the unique nature of the production as visitors were asked to wear lab coats and blue boots to help keep the facility clean. Biden and Yoon, who were not wearing protective clothing, saw a demonstration of the machinery.
At one point during his tour, Biden received an in-depth explanation of a KLA inspection system on the floor of the Samsung factory. The California-based company is a leading supplier of Samsung semiconductor operations. After a worker named Peter explained the flaws of the machine, Biden scoffed: Remember to vote when he returns home to the United States.
Part of the shortage of computer chips is the result of strong demand as most of the world emerged from the coronavirus pandemic. But coronavirus outbreaks and other challenges also caused the closure of semiconductor plants. U.S. government officials have estimated that chip production will not be at the levels they would like by early 2023.
Global sales of computer chips totaled $ 151.7 billion during the first three months of this year, a 23% increase from the same period in 2021, according to the Semiconductor Industry Association.
More than 75% of global chip production comes from Asia. This is a potential vulnerability that the US hopes to protect through more domestic production and $ 52 billion in government investment in the sector through a bill being negotiated in Congress.
The risk of Chinese aggression against Taiwan could disrupt the flow of high-end computer chips needed in the US for military equipment as well as consumer goods. Similarly, hermetic North Korea has tested ballistic missiles in the midst of a coronavirus explosion, a potential threat to South Korea’s manufacturing sector if the border escalates.
In terms of chip production, China leads the global package with a share of 24%, followed by Taiwan (21%), South Korea (19%) and Japan (13%). Only 10% of chips are manufactured in the US, according to the Semiconductor Industry Association.
Samsung announced the plant in Taylor, Texas in November 2021. It hopes to start operating in the second half of 2024. The South Korean electronics giant chose the site based on a number of factors, including government incentives and the readiness and stability of local infrastructure. .
The White House said in a data sheet released Friday that semiconductor companies have announced nearly $ 80 billion in U.S. investment by 2025. That amount includes $ 20 billion for the Intels plant outside Columbus, Ohio, up to $ 30 billion from Texas Instruments, a $ 1 trillion expansion from Wolfspeed to North Carolina and investments by Global Foundries and SK Group.
Sources
2/ https://www.news-herald.com/2022/05/20/biden-opens-asia-trip-with-global-issues-and-tech-on-agenda/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Madison County Authorities provide tips for staying tick-free – Oneida Dispatch May 21, 2022
- India is the new hope of the world today, says PM – The New Indian Express May 21, 2022
- Sending High School Athlete of the Week: Grace Daily May 21, 2022
- Michael Vick makes a comeback in Fan Controlled Football competition May 21, 2022
- DVIDS – News – International Partnership Team for Pacific Partnership 2022 May 21, 2022