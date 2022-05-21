What does Russia’s war mean for global climate goals?

A group of Ukrainian women demonstrate to call for further action against Russia at the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium. Thierry Monasse | Getty Images News Getty Images

LONDON Reflecting on energy markets just over a month after Russia’s attack on Ukraine, Saudi Arabia’s top energy official said: “Look what is happening today, who is talking about climate change now?” Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman’s comments in late March were effectively a repetition of his speech in front of the audience at the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland, in November last year, when he claimed that the world could reduce emissions. greenhouse gas without swearing on hydrocarbons. Summarizing his views on energy security and the climate crisis, Abdulaziz told CNBC that the world’s leading oil exporter would not shy away from producing fossil fuels. “We are producing oil and gas, and hallelujah pro using coal.” Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine is now on the verge of entering its fourth month, raising concerns about what the conflict means for the purposes of food, energy and the global climate. G-7 ka warned The invasion of Russia has resulted in “one of the worst food and energy crises in recent history,” threatening the most vulnerable around the world.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has said The Kremlin’s attack on Ukraine is likely to have major implications for global warming targets, especially as many countries turn to coal or liquefied natural gas imports as alternative sources of Russian energy. Guterres described this short-sighted rush to fossil fuels as “madness”, before warning that “humanity’s dependence on fossil fuels is a mutually assured destruction.” Six months after the end of COP26, where negotiators left the UK with a growing sense of progress, the global energy picture has changed dramatically. In short, the invasion of Russia has put a planned energy transition at a crossroads. The result facing policymakers is that the shift from fossil fuels is vital to avoiding a cataclysmic climate scenario. The UN chief has said that instead of the countries “hitting the brakes” on the decarbonisation of the global economy in the wake of the Russian occupation, “now is the time to set the metal pedal towards a future of renewable energy”.

Energy security versus energy transition

Putin’s invasion of Ukraine has put the issue of energy security at the top of the political agenda. Indeed, one of the most pressing challenges facing European leaders today is how to end their dependence on Russian energy by accelerating the fight against the climate crisis. However, this complex challenge is the fact that many European countries are heavily dependent on Russian oil and gas.

Ukrainian officials have repeatedly demanded that the EU suspend funding for the Russian occupation by imposing an immediate ban on imports of Russian oil and gas. Attila Kisbenedek | Afp | Getty Images

Speaking to CNBC from Kiev, Ukraine’s leading climate scientist Svitlana Krakovska made it clear that survival rather than energy security had been the top priority for people living in the country. “For my part, since I am still here in Ukraine and I see everything here from the beginning, I would say that our first security is the security of life,” Krakovska said. She has before told CNBC that the main driver of the climate emergency and the main cause of Russia’s war stem from humanity’s dependence on fossil fuels. “The longer we continue our addiction to these fossil fuels, the more we push it [climate] “action, the less confident we are,” said Krakovska. Combustion of fossil fuels, such as coal, oil and gas, is the main driver of the climate crisis, and researchers have consistently stressed that limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius will soon be unattainable without immediate and deep emission reductions in all sectors. This temperature limit is known as a crucial global objective because beyond this level, so-called turning points become more likely. The turning points are the thresholds at which small changes can lead to dramatic changes throughout the Earth’s life support system.

The governments of the world agreed in the 2015 Paris climate agreement to limit global warming below 2 degrees Celsius and to continue efforts to limit the rise in temperature to 1.5 degrees Celsius. For the latter, the International Energy Agency has warned that there is no new oil and gas project. Krakovska, who heads the applied climatology laboratory at Ukraine’s Hydrometeorological Institute, said that while it was currently difficult to assess the climatic impact of the Russian occupation, there were already clear examples of environmental destruction. Krakovska, for example, said she had observed him with some concern large areas of fires burning uncontrolled in Siberianoting that Russian military units that would normally fight these fires have been relocated to the Ukrainian front line.

Wildfires have remained unchecked in Siberia, Russia. This aerial photo was taken on July 27, 2021, showing smoke rising from a forest fire. Dimitar Dilkoff | Afp | Getty Images

Fires in Siberia last month were found to be more than double in size compared to the same period in 2021, the environmental group Greenpeace told CNBC, citing satellite data. In what is becoming an annual phenomenon of climate change, burning trees in Siberia unlocks extreme carbon pollution while melting the permanent frost rich in methane. “This war is actually causing so many devastating consequences and simply exacerbating the climate crisis,” Krakovska said. She reiterated the Ukrainian government’s call for the EU to stop funding the Russian occupation by imposing an immediate ban on imports of Russian oil and gas.

Why are we not talking about demand?

For some, the Russian occupation of Ukraine and the ensuing energy crisis should be seen as a vanguard of the way countries think about their use of oil. “We can respond much faster on the demand side than we can on the supply side, and we’re not hearing enough about that,” said Michael Lazarus, director of the US Office for the Stockholm Environmental Institute, a nonprofit research firm. CNBC with video calling. In late March, the IEA published a 10-point plan to reduce demand for oil, recommending policies such as lowering speed limits on highways by at least 10 kilometers per hour, working from home up to three days a week when possible and on Sundays no cars for cities. The Energy Agency said the imposition of such measures would help reduce the price pain felt by global consumers, reduce economic damage, shrink Russia’s hydrocarbon revenues and help move oil demand toward a more sustainable way.

“Although some efforts are behaviorally or culturally challenging, whether changing the speed limits or changing the temperature of our homes, these things can happen and what we have seen is the motion of public support,” Lazarus said. “People want to do something. People want to contribute and that reduces costs and vulnerabilities for families to invest in energy efficiency and conservation and helps free up resources for the rest of the world to address the moment,” Lazarus said. “This is really the moment for dramatic effort on the demand side.”

What about the cost?