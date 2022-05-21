International
At a landmark moment, the Boeing Starliner anchors at the International Space Station
Boeing Starliner crew capsule, making a repeat test flight in a third attempt to reach the International Space Station, he was finally caught with his quarry on Friday and after several collisions and launches, successfully docked at a major milestone for the long-delayed spacecraft.
Approaching directly in front of the lab complex, the unmanned Starliner landed on the space station using a high-tech robotic sight system, stopping along the way for position controls, and recycling its docking mechanism before sliding to a link in the lab. port forward at 8:28 pm EDT.
While there were no astronauts aboard the Starliner, NASA and Boeing took advantage of the test flight to send about 500 pounds of equipment and supplies along with “Rosie the Rocketeer”, an instrumental mannequin that collects data on the cabin environment that real astronauts will experience during operational flights.
“Thanks to the entire operations team for a great job tonight,” station astronaut Robert Hines sent flight radio controllers to the Johnson Space Center. “Great achievements in human spaceflight are long remembered in history. Today will be no different.”
“So Starliner, its commander Rosie the Rocketeer, and all the men and women who poured their hearts and souls into this vehicle and this mission, welcome to the International Space Station,” Hines added.
With the arrival of the Starliner at the station, NASA’s journey behind the space shuttle for independent astronauts to the U.S. and partner agency took visible shape with two commercial crew vehicles from two different vendors, SpaceX and Boeing, of anchored in the laboratory at the same time. .
“The Starliner has proven to be a safe, autonomous meeting and anchoring capability,” said Jim Chilton, Boeing ‘s senior vice president of space launch. “We are honored to join the fleet of commercial spacecraft capable of performing transportation services to the NASA space station.”
The station crew plans to open the shutters for the Starliner around 11:45 a.m. Saturday morning. After removing supplies and equipment on board, the astronauts will charge the capsule with samples and other equipment to return to the waiting researchers and engineers.
If all goes well, the spacecraft will be dismantled next Wednesday for a fiery dive back to Earth and a parachute landing in White Sands, New Mexico.
Thursday’s long-awaited mooring came more than an hour later than originally planned as flight controllers needed extra time to verify the Starliner’s current and visible position as indicated by the instruments and to retract and extend the mechanism again. capsule anchorage.
But the latest push to anchor went smoothly, to the relief of flight controllers and astronauts, who stayed awake after bedtime to help with the Starliner’s arrival.
“Great job today, it was a pleasure working with you,” exclaimed the mission control. “With that, get some sleep and we can’t wait to get in tomorrow.”
“Absolute pleasure working with your team and the Boeing team,” replied astronaut Kjell Lindgren from the station. “We look forward to tomorrow’s entry.”
Assuming the rest of the flight will go well, Boeing hopes to prepare a Starliner for departure before the end of the year by transporting an astronaut crew to the space station on a pilot test flight.
After that, NASA plans to transport the crews straight to and from the lab using both SpaceX Crew Dragon capsules and Starliner ferries.
But first, Boeing must complete its unmanned test flight.
Launched on Thursday from Cape Canaveral on top of a United Launch Alliance Atlas 5 rocket, the Starliner reached its planned initial orbit despite the premature closure of two propellers, automatically switching to a spare aircraft on the same rocket to continue the critical maneuver.
At the same time, engineers were monitoring a spacecraft cooling problem that appeared to be stabilizing as the spacecraft reached orbit. During the night, however, the two capsule cooling rings encountered problems, but the flight controllers were able to manually control their operation.
Otherwise, Boeing reported that the Starliner’s steering, navigation and control system was functioning normally, the flight software was functioning smoothly, the spacecraft had good communication via NASA’s satellite data tracking and transmission system, and power levels were normal. .
Furthermore, the spacecraft conducted a series of “demo” shots with propellers, confirming the spacecraft’s ability to hold position, perform interrupting procedures, and adjust its orbit, along with tests of its system. NASA electronic vision and its anchoring mechanism.
As it was, the launch of the Starliner came almost two and a half years after Boeing first attempted an unmanned test flight in December 2019.
During that flight, an embarrassing software error prevented it Starliner flying computer by charging the correct launch time, dismissing the critical missile firing time. Flight controllers were unable to resolve the issue quickly due to an unrelated communication defect. As a result, the spacecraft was unable to meet and anchor with the space station as planned.
Boeing chose to launch the Starliner on a second unmanned test flight, at company expense, but corroded valves in its propulsion systemdiscovered during a launch attempt in August 2021, forced another long delay for troubleshooting and repairs.
Despite the development plagued by the Starliner problem, NASA is anxious to obtain the spacecraft certification for astronaut ferry flights. The goal is to provide redundancy and safe access to space in the event that a company encounters a problem that could stop their spacecraft.
In 2014, NASA awarded Boeing a $ 4.2 billion contract to develop the Starliner while SpaceX won a $ 2.6 billion contract to develop the company’s Crew Dragon.
Despite a smaller contract and much less spaceflight experience, SpaceX was able to defeat Boeing, successfully launching an unmanned Dragon Crew at the space station in 2019 and a test flight piloted by two astronauts of NASA in 2020.
Since then, the California rocket builder has launched four operational crew rotation missions at the station for NASA, a commercial lab flight and a private leased flight in low Earth orbit.
Sources
2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/boeings-starliner-crew-capsule-catches-up-with-space-station-iss-test-flight/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- TheTinder-ownerMatch says Google will allow alternative payment systems for now May 21, 2022
- Telugu celebrities gather to wish Jr. NTR on his birthday May 21, 2022
- US Department of Justice will no longer prosecute ‘good faith’ hackers May 21, 2022
- Hurricane Harbor and Six Flags open for summer May 21, 2022
- Microsoft will issue an update to fix the authentication issue caused by the May patch–Redmondmag.com May 21, 2022