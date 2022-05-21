At a landmark moment, the Boeing Starliner anchors at the International Space Station

Boeing Starliner crew capsule, making a repeat test flight in a third attempt to reach the International Space Station, he was finally caught with his quarry on Friday and after several collisions and launches, successfully docked at a major milestone for the long-delayed spacecraft.

Approaching directly in front of the lab complex, the unmanned Starliner landed on the space station using a high-tech robotic sight system, stopping along the way for position controls, and recycling its docking mechanism before sliding to a link in the lab. port forward at 8:28 pm EDT.

While there were no astronauts aboard the Starliner, NASA and Boeing took advantage of the test flight to send about 500 pounds of equipment and supplies along with “Rosie the Rocketeer”, an instrumental mannequin that collects data on the cabin environment that real astronauts will experience during operational flights.

A camera at the International Space Station captured spectacular face-to-face views of the Boeing Starliner crew capsule as it moved to anchor on Thursday. NASA



“Thanks to the entire operations team for a great job tonight,” station astronaut Robert Hines sent flight radio controllers to the Johnson Space Center. “Great achievements in human spaceflight are long remembered in history. Today will be no different.”

“So Starliner, its commander Rosie the Rocketeer, and all the men and women who poured their hearts and souls into this vehicle and this mission, welcome to the International Space Station,” Hines added.

With the arrival of the Starliner at the station, NASA’s journey behind the space shuttle for independent astronauts to the U.S. and partner agency took visible shape with two commercial crew vehicles from two different vendors, SpaceX and Boeing, of anchored in the laboratory at the same time. .

“The Starliner has proven to be a safe, autonomous meeting and anchoring capability,” said Jim Chilton, Boeing ‘s senior vice president of space launch. “We are honored to join the fleet of commercial spacecraft capable of performing transportation services to the NASA space station.”

The station crew plans to open the shutters for the Starliner around 11:45 a.m. Saturday morning. After removing supplies and equipment on board, the astronauts will charge the capsule with samples and other equipment to return to the waiting researchers and engineers.

If all goes well, the spacecraft will be dismantled next Wednesday for a fiery dive back to Earth and a parachute landing in White Sands, New Mexico.

Thursday’s long-awaited mooring came more than an hour later than originally planned as flight controllers needed extra time to verify the Starliner’s current and visible position as indicated by the instruments and to retract and extend the mechanism again. capsule anchorage.

A dramatic view showing a SpaceX Crew Dragon ferry on the right as the Boeing Starliner approached the space station at a distance on the left. NASA



But the latest push to anchor went smoothly, to the relief of flight controllers and astronauts, who stayed awake after bedtime to help with the Starliner’s arrival.

“Great job today, it was a pleasure working with you,” exclaimed the mission control. “With that, get some sleep and we can’t wait to get in tomorrow.”

“Absolute pleasure working with your team and the Boeing team,” replied astronaut Kjell Lindgren from the station. “We look forward to tomorrow’s entry.”

Assuming the rest of the flight will go well, Boeing hopes to prepare a Starliner for departure before the end of the year by transporting an astronaut crew to the space station on a pilot test flight.

After that, NASA plans to transport the crews straight to and from the lab using both SpaceX Crew Dragon capsules and Starliner ferries.

But first, Boeing must complete its unmanned test flight.

Launched on Thursday from Cape Canaveral on top of a United Launch Alliance Atlas 5 rocket, the Starliner reached its planned initial orbit despite the premature closure of two propellers, automatically switching to a spare aircraft on the same rocket to continue the critical maneuver.

At the same time, engineers were monitoring a spacecraft cooling problem that appeared to be stabilizing as the spacecraft reached orbit. During the night, however, the two capsule cooling rings encountered problems, but the flight controllers were able to manually control their operation.

Otherwise, Boeing reported that the Starliner’s steering, navigation and control system was functioning normally, the flight software was functioning smoothly, the spacecraft had good communication via NASA’s satellite data tracking and transmission system, and power levels were normal. .

Furthermore, the spacecraft conducted a series of “demo” shots with propellers, confirming the spacecraft’s ability to hold position, perform interrupting procedures, and adjust its orbit, along with tests of its system. NASA electronic vision and its anchoring mechanism.

As it was, the launch of the Starliner came almost two and a half years after Boeing first attempted an unmanned test flight in December 2019.

For the first time in the space station’s 24-year history, crew ferries from two US dealers – SpaceX and Boeing – docked at the lab, along with a Russian Soyuz crew, two Russian Progress supply ships and a Northrop Grumman Cygnus. cosmic goods. NASA



During that flight, an embarrassing software error prevented it Starliner flying computer by charging the correct launch time, dismissing the critical missile firing time. Flight controllers were unable to resolve the issue quickly due to an unrelated communication defect. As a result, the spacecraft was unable to meet and anchor with the space station as planned.

Boeing chose to launch the Starliner on a second unmanned test flight, at company expense, but corroded valves in its propulsion systemdiscovered during a launch attempt in August 2021, forced another long delay for troubleshooting and repairs.

Despite the development plagued by the Starliner problem, NASA is anxious to obtain the spacecraft certification for astronaut ferry flights. The goal is to provide redundancy and safe access to space in the event that a company encounters a problem that could stop their spacecraft.

In 2014, NASA awarded Boeing a $ 4.2 billion contract to develop the Starliner while SpaceX won a $ 2.6 billion contract to develop the company’s Crew Dragon.

Despite a smaller contract and much less spaceflight experience, SpaceX was able to defeat Boeing, successfully launching an unmanned Dragon Crew at the space station in 2019 and a test flight piloted by two astronauts of NASA in 2020.

Since then, the California rocket builder has launched four operational crew rotation missions at the station for NASA, a commercial lab flight and a private leased flight in low Earth orbit.

