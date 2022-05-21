Global warming is cutting sleep worldwide, study finds | Climate crisis

Rising temperatures triggered by the climate crisis are depriving people around the world of sleep, the largest study to date has found.

Good sleep is critical to health and well-being. But global warming is raising temperatures overnight, even faster than daytime, making it harder to sleep. The analysis found that the average global citizen is already losing 44 hours of sleep a year, leading to 11 nights with less than seven hours of sleep, a standard standard of adequate sleep.

Lost sleep will increase further as the planet continues to warm up, but it affects some groups much more than others. Sleep loss per degree heat is about a quarter higher for women than for men, twice as high for those over 65 and three times higher for those in less affluent countries. The researchers used data from wristbands to track sleep used by 47,000 people over 7 million nights in 68 countries.

Previous studies have shown that rising temperatures harm health, including increased heart attacks, suicides and mental health crises, and accidents and injuries, as well as reduced ability to work.

Poor sleep has also been shown to have these effects, and the researchers said their study suggests that disturbed sleep may be a key mechanism by which heat causes these health effects. Worryingly, the researchers said, their data showed no signs that people were able to adapt to the hottest nights.

For most of us, sleep is a very familiar part of our daily routine; we spend nearly a third of our lives asleep, said Kelton Minor, at the University of Copenhagen, Denmark, and who led the research. But a growing number of people in many parts of the world do not get enough sleep.

In this study, we provide the first planetary-scale evidence that temperatures warmer than average erode human sleep, he said. It could actually be the tip of the iceberg, because it is very likely that our estimates are conservative.

Minor said reduced sleep from warm nights is affecting large populations. For example, he said, a night above 25 degrees Celsius in a city of one million people would result in an additional 46,000 people suffering from shorter sleep. And if you look at the heat wave that is happening right now in India and Pakistan, there was talk of billions of individuals exposed to conditions that are expected to result in significant sleep loss, Minor said.

Study, published in the journal One Earth, analyzed sleep and outdoor weather data collected from 2015 to 2017 and found that higher temperatures reduced sleep by delaying its onset. The bodies of the people should be cooled every night after falling asleep, but this is more difficult when it is warmer.

Women can be affected more because their bodies usually cool down faster than men when they go to sleep. Women also have on average higher levels of subcutaneous fat, making cooling slower. Older people are known to sleep less at night and have poorer body temperature regulation, which may explain their sensitivity. People in poorer countries may lose more sleep as they have less access to cooling features such as window shutters, fans and air conditioning.

The researchers found that the impact of warm nights on sleep was seen in all countries, regardless of whether they had cooler or warmer natural climates, with a clear impact when overnight temperatures rose above 10C.

Worryingly, we also found evidence that people already living in warmer climates experienced greater sleep erosion with each degree of temperature rise, Minor said. We had expected those individuals to fit better. Moreover, people did not achieve lost sleep in later periods, according to the data.

Minor said the research had important implications for policymakers, who had to ensure that cities, towns and buildings were well-adapted to heat in order to reduce the health effects of rising temperatures. Official advisers to UK governments warned in 2021 that it was not protecting people from the rapidly growing risks of the climate crisis, particularly heat waves.

The data used in the study came mainly from the richest countries, although they included some from India, China, Colombia and South Africa. Wristbands also tended to be worn by people less prone to sleep disturbances from warmer temperatures, such as middle-aged and wealthier men.

People with lower incomes are underrepresented in the data and were very transparent about it, Minor said. He said further research was needed, especially in countries that are already ranked among the hottest in the world, such as large parts of Africa, Central America and the Middle East. The research was not able to assess the quality of sleep, such as the different stages of sleep, but there was no change in the number of times people woke up at night.

Minor said the path the world chose in terms of planetary heat would have consequences for everyone’s sleep.

Our decisions, collectively as a society, will come at a cost in terms of sleep.