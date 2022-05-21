REM Station at Montreal-Pierre Elliot Trudeau International Airport Late – Montreal





More delays are pushing plans to build a new one Metropolitan Express Network Station (REM) at Trudeau Airport in Montreal. It was scheduled to be completed by the end of 2024, but airport officials say this deadline will not be met. Aroports de Montral (ADM) lost nearly $ 1 billion due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and officials were expecting to use some of that money to build the new station. Construction began in March, but it is unclear when it will be completed. “We are not giving a date today because we want to make sure the date we give is the date the first train will arrive at the airport,” Anne-Sophie Hamel, an ADM spokeswoman, told Global News. Read more: Quebec Pension Fund Withdraws from Montreal Rapid Transit Project, Province Takes Over The story goes down the ad The delay is also delaying plans to build another REM station north of the airport, the Marie-Curie station, because both operate on the same line. Trends EXCLUSIVE: Ukrainian Wolverines emerge from the shadows

“As the World Turns” star Marnie Schulenburg dies at 37 The next Marie-Curie station is in Montreal Technopark, a scientific industrial sector in the municipality of Saint-Laurent, home to more than 100 companies with thousands of employees. The mayor fears that the delay of REM Trudeau and Marie-Curie stations will have a negative impact on economic growth for companies in the near future. “Their choice of location, the employees to come, their connections to the airport are all based on the operation of REM,” Alan DeSousa, mayor of Saint-Laurent, told Global News. But a branch of Quebec Pension Fund manager, CDPQ Infra, which oversees the entire REM project in Greater Montreal, says these two stations are the only ones behind the plan out of a total of 26 stations covering 67 km in Greater Montreal . “We are making every effort to put this project into service,” Jean-Vincent Lacroix, a spokeswoman for CDPQ Infra, told Global News. The rest of the network is scheduled to enter service by the end of 2024.















