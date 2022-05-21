Biden aims to confront China by boosting economic ties between US and South KoreaExBulletin

President Biden wants to challenge China’s economic power. He visited a semiconductor plant outside Seoul to embark on a journey aimed at his top foreign policy priority.

Although Russia’s war in Ukraine is ongoing, President Biden is on his way to Asia, his first trip there since taking office. He started things at a semiconductor plant in South Korea. It is owned by Samsung, which is spending $ 17 billion to build a similar plant in Texas. Biden is looking for ways to better compete with China by working with allies like South Korea.

PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: So this is the moment, in my opinion, to invest in each other, to deepen our business ties, to bring our people even closer together.

FENG: But there are big challenges to increasing trade and investment.

White House NPR correspondent Asma Khalid is traveling with the president and she joins us from Seoul. Welcome, Asma.

ASMA KHALID, BYLINE: Hello.

FENG: So why does Biden think closer ties with countries like South Korea could help against China?

KHALID: You know, to put it simply, Emily, he’s worried about China’s rise. And COVID did expose weaknesses in the global supply chain. The president often talks about the need for Democratic allies to work together to make economies stronger and more resilient. He really describes it as one of the major challenges of our time.

But I’ll say, you know, Emily, it’s not easy because of things like job standards. In fact, President Biden today made a clear plea to Samsung to work with unions in the United States. And, you know, indeed, economic strategy is a key part of this journey. While President Biden will be here in Asia, he is planning to announce the launch of this new economic framework for the region.

FENG: Stay. Did not the Obama White House start a trade deal with Asia, which the Trump administration subsequently broke? So is this him, or is this a new economic framework?

KHALID: You know, Emily, I’m sure you remember – and many listeners probably remember – the Trans-Pacific Partnership. There were some great political critics, left and right. And on his first day in office, former President Donald Trump withdrew from the TPP. And I will say, honestly, there is not much appetite from Democrats to join that trade deal.

I talked to Evan Medeiros about this another day. He tackled Asian politics under former President Barack Obama.

EVAN MEDEIROS: The Biden team is not interested in negotiating trade deals or trying to rejoin the TPP, and that matters in East Asia, because in East Asia, economic security is national security. And if the United States is unable to present itself as the chosen economic partner as well as the chosen national security partner, that is an obligation. And it is one that the Chinese can and are exploiting.

KHALID: So instead of entering into a multinational trade agreement like the TPP, the Biden administration is creating this new initiative called the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework. President Biden will provide more details on this in Japan on Monday. But in general, this is not a tangible trade deal as we usually think. It has more to do with setting road rules around things like supply chains and digital commerce.

FENG: For years we have seen American political leaders trying to focus their foreign policy on China. But something always comes up that seems to grab their attention because there are other crises happening in the world. How is Biden finding time for this trip, given what is happening in Ukraine right now?

KHALID: You know, I think it’s worth mentioning that the president is here in Asia while the war continues in Europe. You know, I’ll also say that this has been a constant balancing act for him. The administration’s Indo-Pacific strategy was unveiled on February 11, just two weeks before Russia invaded Ukraine. And experts tell me there are indeed two main ways out of the Ukraine crisis for Asian politics. One is the concern of some Asian allies if the United States really has the bandwidth, the resources to deal with simultaneous crises in Europe and Asia.

However, they say – and perhaps this is more positive – it is a feeling that alliances really matter and that the United States has been instrumental in uniting allies in Europe and allies in the Pacific to punish Russia for its aggression. And, you know, we see this in the way South Korea and Japan have worked with the United States on export controls and sanctions. The point is, experts say, you know, that transatlantic, trans-Pacific connection could be a real, effective barrier to other countries, you know, say, China. Of course, the key question is whether this global connection will actually be a long-term relationship.

FENG: We’ll see, then. NPR Asma Khalid in Seoul. Thank you.

KHALID: My pleasure.

