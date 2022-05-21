Australian Federal Election: Polls show voters could overthrow coalition government





Prime Minister Scott Morrison is urging voters to re-elect his center-right Liberal-National coalition government after a three-year term dominated by pandemics, climate disasters and allegations of dishonesty.

Morrison’s popularity has waned since he challenged polls to achieve a “miracle” victory over Labor in 2019, and this election is seen as a referendum on his self-proclaimed “bulldozer” leadership style.

Morrison’s main rival is Anthony Albanese, a Labor Party veteran who inherited the party leadership after his shocked predecessor stepped down after losing the 2019 election.

This time Labor has given up on its policy offerings to narrow the gap between themselves and the coalition, though both are facing an unprecedented challenge from the “so” Independents, who are campaigning for more climate action and integrity. politics.

Backed by the millionaire founder of “Climate 200”, the color blue combines their liberal “blue” views with “green” beliefs. Large parties need at least 76 seats to govern fully – much less and they will need to negotiate with smaller parties and Independents to secure enough support to form a minority government. Voting is mandatory and more than 17 million Australians are expected to have cast their ballots before polling stations close at 6pm AET (4.00am ET) on Saturday. If there is a clear winner, the result can be known within hours – but a close race can take days or even weeks to resolve. Big issues Across the country, smoke billows from polling stations as volunteers cook “democracy sausages” wrapped in a slice of bread stuffed with onions and sauce – an Australian electoral tradition for decades. Volunteers dressed in party colors stand nearby, waiting to push “how to vote” cards into the hands of anyone they suspect may be undecided. After leading polls for weeks, the odds of a Labor victory narrowed in the days leading up to the vote, though public opinion polls are being handled cautiously after the 2019 riots. Subsequently, even the bookmakers were caught by surprise with SportBet who reportedly lost more than $ 5 million after paying for a Labor victory two days earlier. The Australian election is usually a two-horse race between the Liberal-National coalition and the Labor Party – and while their policies look similar, there are some important differences. The most important thing globally is their attitude towards the climate crisis. The Morrison government has been dubbed a “protection” of the climate by the United Nations Secretary-General after outlining a plan to reach net zero by 2050 by creating massive new gas projects. The government says it supports a transition from coal to renewable energy, but has no plans to halt new coal projects. Labor says it will cut emissions by 43% by 2030 – higher than the coalition target of 26-28%, but less than climate scientists say is needed to keep global temperatures rising within 1.5 degrees Celsius , as agreed with the Paris Agreement. Climate-focused independents want emissions cuts closer to 60% by 2030 and to disrupt the comfortable relationship between government and the mining industry. It does not divide the major parties in foreign policy much, though Labor says it will rebuild relations that accuse the coalition of hurting them during its tenure. That includes the French, whom Morrison angered by canceling a $ 90 billion submarine deal in favor of the AUKUS security pact with the United States and the United Kingdom. Both the coalition and Labor have vowed to be tough on China, which signed a security deal with the Solomon Islands during the election campaign, leading to claims that Canberra had thrown the ball into the Pacific. Other election-dominated issues include housing affordability, inflation and the cost of living, which are not unique to Australia. Morrison says only the coalition can be trusted to manage a pandemic-hit economy amid predictions that rising interest rates could cause more financial pain for surplus homeowners. Labor, meanwhile, says it is the only party that will support workers whose wages have stalled even as inflation rises to a 20-year high. Why Morrison can go Morrison stumbled just a few months into his leadership when he made the politically catastrophic decision to go on vacation to Hawaii as fires erupted in the country. He interrupted his vacation after two volunteer firefighters died, but justified his absence in front of a radio interviewer with a phrase that has become shorthand for the money transfer: “I do not carry a gut, friend.” Months later, when Covid’s first case was discovered in Australia, Morrison was quick to act. He closed the country’s borders for two years, but was criticized for failing to implement rapid vaccines, which critics claim allowed local outbreaks to spread, forcing major cities to close for months. To date, just over 8,000 people have died in Australia from Covid, and the surrounding area 50,000 new cases are reported every day The Prime Minister has also been attacked for his lack of sensitivity when dealing with a liberal worker, who claimed she was raped in parliament, sparking a mass rally in 2021 by Australian women calling on the government to do better. During the pandemic, women’s groups criticized the government’s willingness to rebuild men-dominated “hard hat” industries, while neglecting sectors that employ mostly women – hospitality, the arts – suffering from prolonged closures. Insults have been hurled throughout the election campaign, with Morrison labeling the Albanian as a “loose unit” after the Labor leader said he would “absolutely” support a pay rise to keep up with inflation. Morrison turned the mirror around when he admitted at a news conference that he might be a bit of a “bulldozer” – then vowed to change. The election result may reveal whether voters believe him. The big unknown in this election is whether voters will turn their backs on the main parties to vote for the smaller parties or for the independents. Most Independents are highly educated women who have returned to politics, becoming frustrated with Canberra politics’s “boys’ club”. Hanabeth Luke was named as an independent in Page’s New South Wales electorate after hearing Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce say the government could not reduce greenhouse emissions because it would hurt farmers. “I was furious,” said Luke, a scientist who teaches climate resilience at South Cross University. At the time she was marking student assignments in relation to their lived experience of climate change. “The students had made me cry. We are talking about the crops that die in the fields, and then the fires that burn the crops and then a flood that washes the fields,” she said. “The anger I felt then pushed me to go, ‘elections are coming. We can not allow this government for another three years to allow the future of our children to burn.'” Polls for the Independents are mixed, but Zareh Ghazarian, a policy professor at Monash University, says some could cause “real harm” to the Liberal Party. One of the most influential battles is taking place at Kooyong Victorian headquarters, where Monique Ryan, a pediatric neurologist and political newcomer, is seeking to oust Liberal cashier Josh Frydenberg, who is considered a future leader of the Liberal Party. “If (the Independents) were to win their seats, not only would it make it harder for the Liberal Party to hold on to government, but it would also deprive them of possible leadership options in the future,” he said. Ghazarian. “So it’s a big stock issue for the coalition.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2022/05/20/australia/australia-election-day-morrison-albanese-intl-hnk/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos