Syria: The largest number in need, warns UN chief





Martin Griffiths, Chief of Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Assistance Coordinator, thanked the donors for their contributions – totaling about $ 6.7 billion – which includes $ 2.4 billion earmarked for 2023 and beyond. I am grateful for the recent promises made to support #Siri. It is now critical that these promises be translated into early disbursements of funding. More funds are needed to tackle the crisis in Syria, as we are dealing with the largest number of people in need. My comments today: – Martin Griffiths (@UNReliefChief) May 20, 2022 However, he noted that the promises for 2022 are less than half of the UN request for funding of 10.5 billion dollars. This is the biggest appeal ever for the Syrian crisis, because we have the largest number of people in needhe said, referring to the dollar figure he has previously described as a lot of money that tears the eye. Food, water, electricity The UN aid chief mentioned the latterWARNING!from the World Food Program (WFP) that further cuts to its program may materialize in the coming months, driven by global food price increases and stagnant funding levels. WFP has beenforced to progressively reduce the size of the monthly food rationacross Syria. According to his latest news release, a 13 percent ration cut is now approaching in northwestern countries, where people will start taking food rations that translate to 1,177 kilocalories. slightly more than half the recommended daily intake. Meanwhile, Mr. Griffiths warned Security Council that water levels in the Euphrates River, on which some 5.5 million people in Syria depend, are falling to a critical low, jeopardizing both access to drinking water and electricity supply. Without electricity, irrigation pumps could not function, hospitals and other critical services could not be supported, and residents had to buy drinking water, further eroding their purchasing power, he said. Cross-border assistance Reporting on UN efforts to expand humanitarian deliveries from inside Syria to parts of the country most in need, Mr Griffiths said.four such convoys have reached their destination in 2022with the fourth reaching about 40,000 people in the northwest on May 16th. Another cross-line mission is now being planned to reach Ras al Ayn, northeast, to deliver COVID-19 vaccines, early childhood vaccines and treatment of leishmaniasis. He stressed, however, that the operations could not currently replace the size or extent of the massive cross-border operation still flowing through a single border crossing, the re-authorization of which the Council will consider in the coming weeks. Tensions over the issue have been high in the Security Council in recent years, with members finally voting to cut three of the four authorized crossing points. The last authorized point, the Bab al-Hawa crossing at the Turkish border, was last reauthorized in July 2021. Obligation to help Also briefed Council Farida Almouslem of the Syrian American Medical Association, who shared her experience working as an obstetrician-gynecologist in Aleppo, asking the Council to reauthorize the crucial cross-border assistance program. I have witnessed hundreds of atrocities that are still ingrained in my mind, she said, recalling a tearful prayer from a woman praying for help to get pregnant again after losing her four children by a barrel bomb. Her hospital was repeatedly targeted by airstrikes, cluster munitions, barrel bombs and bunker-detonating bombs, including some containing chlorine gas. Syrians across the country are suffering and each of us has an obligation to helpshe stressed, noting that more humanitarian funds are needed to prevent further closure of hospitals, provide critical food aid and increase the capacity of the Syrian health system. More resources should also be committed to providing quality mental health services throughout Syria, she said, citing rising suicide rates, domestic and gender-based violence and substance abuse.

