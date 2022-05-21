The Boeings Starliner capsule anchors for the first time with the International Space Station | ROOM

The new Boeings Starliner crew capsule is anchored for the first time to the International Space Station, completing a major objective in a crucial test flight into orbit without astronauts on board.

The CST-100 Starliner chewing gum meeting with the orbital search post, currently home to a seven-member crew, took place on Friday almost 26 hours after the capsule was released from the US Cape Canaveral Base in Florida.

The Starliner mounted on Thursday on an Atlas V rocket furnished by the Boeing-Lockheed Martin United Launch Alliance (ULA) joint venture and reached its pre-target orbit 31 minutes later, despite the failure of two propellers on board.

Boeing said the two defective propellers posed no danger to the rest of the space flight, which comes after more than two years of delays and costly engineering setbacks in a program designed to give NASA another spacecraft. of its astronauts in and out of orbit.

The connection to the ISS was made at 20:28 EDT (00:28 GMT Saturday) after the two vehicles flew 271 miles (436 km) over the southern Indian Ocean off the coast of Australia, according to commentators in a live NASA online broadcast. of connection.

This marked the first time the spacecraft from both partners of the NASA Commercial Crew Program was physically connected to the space station at the same time. A SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule has been anchored at the space station since it sent four astronauts to the ISS in late April.

Much was tied to the outcome, as an unfortunate first test flight in late 2019 almost ended in the loss of vehicles following a software glitch that effectively hindered the spacecraft’s ability to reach the space station.

Subsequent problems with the Starliners propulsion system, supplied by Aerojet Rocketdyne, prompted Boeing to delete a second attempt to release the capsule last summer.

Starliner stayed on the ground for another nine months as the two companies quarreled over what caused the fuel valves to shut down and which firm was responsible for fixing them, as Reuters reported last week.

The rocket with the Starliner on board is launched from Cape Canaveral, Florida, on Thursday. Photo: Joel Kowsky / Nasa / AFP / Getty Images

Boeing said it finally resolved the issue with an interim solution and planned a redesign after this week’s flight.

In addition to looking for a cause of the impeller failure shortly after Thursday’s release, Boeing said it was monitoring some unexpected behaviors detected with the Starliners thermal control system, but that the capsule temperatures remained stable.

That’s all part of the learning process for Starliner in orbit, said Boeing mission commentator Steve Siceloff during NASA’s online broadcast.

The capsule is scheduled to depart from the space station on Wednesday for a return flight to Earth, ending with a tame parachute from the airbag that landed in the New Mexico desert.

A success is seen as crucial for Boeing as the Chicago-based company struggles to emerge from successive crises in its aircraft business and its space defense unit. The Starliner program alone has cost nearly $ 600 million in engineering barriers since the 2019 disaster.

If all goes well with the current mission, Starliner could fly his first team of astronauts to the space station as early as the fall.

At the moment, the only passenger was a search dummy, strangely named Rosie Rocketeer and dressed in a blue flight suit, tied to the commander’s seat and collecting data on the crew cabin conditions during the voyage, plus pa 800 (363 kg) cargo to send. at the space station.

The orbital platform is currently occupied by a crew of three NASA astronauts, a European Space Agency astronaut from Italy and three Russian cosmonauts.

Since the resumption of crew flights into orbit from US soil in 2020, nine years after the end of the spacecraft program, the US space agency has had to rely solely on Falcon 9 rockets and Creon Dragon capsules from Elon Musks SpaceX to flying NASA astronauts.

Previously the only other option to reach the orbital laboratory was to hitchhike on the Russian ship Soyuz.