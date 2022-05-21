International
Leading numbers of COVID-19 in the Ottawa area today
- Ottawa pandemic trends are declining or are steady.
- Two other Ottawa residents with COVID-19 have died.
Today’s Ottawa Update
Wastewater
ofCoronavirus level detected in Ottawa wastewaterhas been generally declining since it peaked in April. The decline has been more steady in the last three weeks.
The latest available data (red line highlighted in the chart below) show that the seven-day average calculated on May 17 remained about two and a half times higher than the beginning of March, before the current increase.
Ottawa Public Health (OPH) still considers this be a high level.
hospital
Ten Ottawa residents are in local hospitals to be treated for COVID-19, according to the OPH update on Friday. None of the patients is in intensive care. Both numbers are stable.
The above hospitalization figures do not include all patients. For example, they exclude patients admitted for other reasons who then test positive for COVID-19, those admitted for persistent complications with COVID-19, and those transferred from other health care units.
When these categories are included, there were 77 patients on Wednesday. This number is also stable.
Tests, outbreaks and cases
Testing strategies have changed under the adhesive variant Omicron, which means that many cases of COVID-19 are not reflected in the actual count. Public health only tracks and reports outbreaks that occur in healthcare settings.
At eight percent, the Ottawa’s positivity savings rate for those who received PCR tests outside of long-term care homes is falling very slowly. The average inside homes is also eight percent, which is stable.
Ottawa has 28 active COVID outbreaks on Friday. This number has been stable for about a week.
On Friday, the OPH reported another 70 cases and two more deaths, both of people aged 90 and over. This brings the total number of COVID deaths in the city to 803 people.
The persistent weekly incidence rate of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, expressed per 100,000 inhabitants, drops to about 40.
Vaccine
As of Monday’s weekly update, 92 percent of Ottawa residents aged five and older have at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 89 percent have at least two.
Sixty-three percent of residents aged 12 and over have at least three doses and eight percent have four doses.
Across the region
Wastewater
Sewage levelsin Kingston are falling slowly and the pages enterLeeds, Grenville and Lanark (LGL) counties.are stable. Measurements elsewhere are at least a week old or not publicly available.
The regional average of wastewater in Eastern Ontario is falling, according toscientific table.
Hospitalizations
Western Quebec has hospitalizations with 60 COVIDs, including patients no longer considered active cases. It’s been about a week since it dropped. One of these patients requires intensive care.
Eastern Ontario communities outside Ottawa are reporting about 35 hospitalizations for COVID-19, including about five in intensive care.
None of these numbersincludes Public HealthHastings Prince Edward (HPE).which, like western Quebec, has a different counting method.
Vaccine
Nearly 5.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to humans in the Ottawa-Gatineau region.
Quebec estimates that about 78 percent of Outaouais residents are “adequately vaccinated,” which could be a combination of vaccination and recent infection.
For each of eastern Ontario health units, there are anywhere from 81 to 92 percent of residents qualified with at least two doses of vaccine and anywhere from 59 to 71 percent of adults with three doses.
