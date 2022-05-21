International
Velocity Global seems to be growing fast, SpotOn hits the mark for investors
This is a weekly feature that summarizes the top 10 rounds of weekly financing in the US Check out the biggest rounds of financing in recent weeks here.
Although more signs are added of a lack of funding for startups, large rounds are still there for investors to have. This week saw three rounds announced in the US with more than a quarter of a billion dollars. Biotech and fintech both still seem to have a chord with toilets even though the market is softening.
1.Global Speed$ 400 million, HR technology: Although layoff conversations continue to dominate the headlines, investors are still pouring money into human resource technology. This week Denver-based Velocity Global, which helps mitigate the employment burden of remote and international workers, closed a $ 400 million B-Series investment-led investment firm. Norwest Venture Partners AND Eldridge. The company, which expects to reach an annual net income rate of $ 200 million by mid-year, did not publish an accurate estimate but said it had increased sevenfold from the same time last year. Founded in 2014, the company has now raised a total of $ 500 million, according to Crunchbase.
2.SpotOn$ 300 million, fintech: Eight months ago, San Francisco-based payment company SpotOn closed a $ 300 million round with an estimate of more than $ 3 billion. Must have enjoyed so much that the company did the same thing again this week. SpotOn closed a $ 300 Series F round led by Dragonier with an estimate of $ 3.6 billion from $ 3.15 billion eight months ago. Growing money in the short term is not new to SpotOn, as the company has now closed six rounds in less than three years. This can be a difficult pace to maintain in current market conditions. Founded in 2017, Crunchbase data show the company has raised nearly $ 930 million.
3.Kriya Therapeutic$ 270 million, biotechnology: Gene therapy developer Kriya Therapeutics closes $ 270 million Series C led by Patient Capital Square. The company based in Redwood City, California, and Research Triangle Park, North Carolina develops therapy for divisions in ophthalmology, oncology, rare diseases and chronic diseases using its proprietary calculator engine. The firm will use the new money to scale that engine, as well as its engineering and production. Founded in 2019, the company has raised more than $ 450 million, according to Crunchbase data.
4.Roadway$ 200 million, enterprise software: Now more than ever companies need a complete overview of the applications used by employees and why to make sure critical business assets are not at risk. The work is so great, enterprise software developer Pathlock not only raised $ 200 million this week, he also joined two other companies and bought two more. It’s a pretty full week. New York-based Pathlock, which offers access governance solutions, joins two security providers Appsian AND Safety weave. Moreover, she bought both based in Belgium CSI tools and based in Germany Sast Solutions. New rounded out Vertica Capital Partnersbrings the company’s total funding to $ 200 million, according to Crunchbase.
5.Caribou Biosciences$ 115 million, biotechnology: Caribou Biosciences, based in Berkeley, California, a genome-based biotechnology editing company, raised a $ 115 million C-series co-run by Farallon Capital Management, PFM Health Science AND Ridgeback Capital Investments. The cash infusion will be used to further develop the company’s CRISPR platform for genome modification and has spurred a pipeline of allogeneic cell therapies for oncology. Founded in 2011, Crunchbase data show the company has raised nearly $ 170 million.
6.Gray orange$ 110 million, robotics: Atlanta-based GreyOrange, a robotic warehouse firm, closed $ 110 million in funding from Mithril Capital Managementfunds and accounts under management by Black rock, and others. Founded in 2011, Crunchbase figures show that the company has raised more than $ 293 million.
7. (bound)gather$ 100 million, enterprise software: Palo Alto, California-based job assistant Glean raised $ 100 million C-series led by Sequoia Capital with an estimate of $ 1 billion. Glean previously raised $ 55 million, according to Crunchbase data.
7. (bound)imply$ 100 million, big data: Burlingame, California-based multicloud data platform, Imply shut down a $ 100 million D Series led by Thoma Bravo which values the company at $ 1.1 billion. The company has now raised $ 215 million to date.
9.Unit$ 100 million, fintech: New York-based unit, a banking platform developer as a service, raised $ 100 million in a C-series led by Insight Partners with an estimate of $ 1.2 billion. The unit has now raised a total of $ 169.6 million, according to the company.
10.They got dressed$ 82 million, agtech: North Carolina-based Vestaron, which develops peptide-based insecticides, closed a $ 82 million Series C led by Ordway Elections AND Cavallo Ventures. Founded in 2005, the company has raised more than $ 250 million, according to Crunchbase.
METHODOLOGY
We tracked the largest rounds in the Crunchbase database that were set up by U.S.-based companies for the seven-day period May 14-21. Although most of the announced rounds are represented in the database, there may be a slight time delay as some rounds are reported at the end of the week.
