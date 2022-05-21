The Boeing Starliner anchors at the International Space Station for the first time

The Boeing Starliner capsule arrived at the International Space Station on Friday evening (May 20), marking a major milestone for the aerospace giant and his quest to fly NASA astronauts straight into and out of orbit.

The Starliner landed on top of a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket on Thursday evening (May 19), launching a crucial unmanned mission at the station called Orbital Flight Test 2 (OFT-2). About 22 hours later, Starliner began entering the ISS, performing a series of rotations, approaches, and pulls designed to display his encounters.

This orbital jump peaked at 20:28 EDT (0028 GMT on May 21) today when the Starliner finally connected to the station, anchoring in the front port of its Harmony node. The spacecraft and Boeing station were sailing about 270 miles over the South Indian Ocean as they met in orbit.

“The Starliner is looking beautiful in front of the space station,” NASA astronaut Robert Hines told Mission Control radio from the station after he anchored.

Live updates: Mission Boeing Starliner Orbital Flight Flight 2 to ISS

Connected: Boeing Starliner OFT-2 test flight in amazing photos

Image 1 of 5 The Boeing Starliner OFT-2 spacecraft anchored at the International Space Station on May 20, 2022. (Image credit: NASA TV) Image 2 of 5 The Boeing Starliner OFT-2 spacecraft is located 10 meters from the International Space Station during its first mooring operations on May 20, 2022. (Image credit: NASA TV) Image 3 of 5 The Boeing Starliner OFT-2 spacecraft approaches the International Space Station during its first mooring operations on May 20, 2022. (Image credit: NASA TV) Image 4 of 5 The Boeing Starliner capsule performs a flying test leading to a scheduled complaint with the International Space Station on May 20, 2022. (Image credit: NASA TV) Image 5 of 5 Boeing Starliner Capsule as seen from the International Space Station on May 20, 2022, more than two hours before the capsule is placed in the orbital laboratory. (Image credit: NASA TV)

An anchor was delayed

The anchoring took place over an hour later than planned.

NASA and Boeing initially intended to anchor the Starliner to the station at 7:10 p.m. EDT (2310 GMT), but initially stopped to wait for better lighting and communication conditions, then delayed it again to reset NASA’s Docking System. space capsule, or NDS. when they discovered a small anomaly. This reset worked and Starliner connected seamlessly to its connection port.

“The last few hours have been torturous, you know, seeing that spaceship just out of reach [the] “This is a really critical demonstration mission and it was important for us to get that demo data and learn from each of the steps along the way. , and really passed the vehicle in his footsteps. “

Sometimes, Lueders added, “that trip takes a little longer,” but for now, to see “that vehicle anchored right now in the ISS is simply phenomenal.”

For Steve Stitch, NASA’s commercial crew program manager, Starliner’s success in docking was the best birthday present. He turned 57 today, with NASA and Boeing crews celebrating with a little cake before the Starliner arrived at the space station.

“You know, I’ve been going through an incredible 24 hours,” Stitch said as he watched the Starliner launch and finally arrive at the space station, even if he anchored more than an hour late. “I had to wait a little longer for my birthday present. “It was worth the wait.”

Starliner’s long journey to the ISS

It was a monumental moment for Boeing, which signed a multi-billion dollar contract with NASA in 2014 to transport astronauts to and from the ISS using the Starliner. Today’s anchor showed that the capsule could indeed make its way to the orbital lab – something it did not do once before.

“It really was something to see,” said Mark Nappi, Boeing vice president and program manager for the company’s Commercial Crew Program, in a post-dock press conference. “It was really nail-biting seeing that vehicle sitting there for a while until it was time to get in.”

The original OFT, which was launched in December 2019, ended prematurely after Starliner suffered a series of software glitches and got stuck in a very low orbit to allow an ISS appointment. And the OFT-2 was originally intended to be set up last summer, but pre-launch checks revealed that 13 of the 24 oxidizing valves in the Starliner propulsion system had stalled. It took about eight months to identify the cause of the problem and correct it.

OFT-2 has also not performed well so far. One of the Starliner propellers malfunctioned during its critical burn in the orbit introduction 31 minutes after takeoff, NASA and Boeing officials said during a news conference after launching Thursday night.

The reservoir of that impeller ignited to compensate, but failed before the combustion was completed. A spare tertiary propellant was then launched and Starliner was able to get into the right orbit for an ISS meeting. The spare-in-a-spare booster also performed well during a subsequent burning of the Starliner engine Thursday night, NASA officials said.

“The system is designed to be redundant and work as expected. Now the team is working on ‘why’ why those anomalies are happening to us,” said Mark Nappi, vice president and program manager for Boeing’s commercial crew program. , said during the press conference.

Mission team members have now determined that the two impeller failures were caused by a drop in chamber pressure, Boeing representatives said in a statement emailed this afternoon. The propulsion system “operated normally during all demonstrations of the propulsion system and with excess in place, does not pose a risk to the rest of the flight test,” the statement said.

The statement added that Starliner conducted a series of tests before approaching the ISS, including interruption maneuvers and a test of its Vision-based system, the Electro-Optical Sensor Tracking Assembly (VESTA), which used it to lock it in the orbital laboratory.

“Flight control teams continue to learn more about the vehicle and how it works in space, and it continues to perform well as it heads towards the station,” Boeing representatives said in a statement. “The guidance, navigation and control systems (GN&C) are operating normally. The flight software is running as designed. The power output is positive.”

The team identified some unexpected behaviors in a “thermal cooling loop”, but Starliner has managed to maintain a stable temperature, the statement added.

The Boeing Starliner OFT-2 spacecraft is located 10 meters from the International Space Station during its first mooring operations on May 20, 2022. (Image credit: NASA TV)

Starliner is the way forward

And Starliner is now safe on the ISS, where it will stay for four or five days before leaving for a landing in the western United States. If the capsule can reach its remaining moments, it could be cleaned to transport NASA astronauts to the station, possibly before the end of the year.

“Today marks a major milestone, providing additional commercial access to Earth’s low orbit, supporting the ISS, and enabling NASA’s goal of returning humans to the Moon and, ultimately, to Mars,” Hines told NASA astronaut, Mission Control from the station as. he congratulated the Boeing team. The great achievements in human spaceflight are long remembered by history. Today will be no different.

And speaking of OFT-2 milestones – the next big one you can see is the opening of the shutters between the Starliner and the ISS, after which astronauts currently living in the orbital lab can swim aboard the new arrival. This is scheduled to take place around 11:45 EDT (1545 GMT) on Saturday (May 21). You can watch it live on Space.com, courtesy of NASA; coverage will begin at 11:30 EDT (1530 GMT).

Boeing is not the only company that has a contract with NASA Commercial Crew; the agency signed a similar agreement with SpaceX in 2014. Elon Musk’s company has already put its astronaut taxi service into operation, launching four manned operational missions at ISS for NASA to date. One of the Dragons Crew is currently anchored at the station after transporting its crew to the station in April.

“Our goal was to have two redundant crew transport systems,” Stitch told NASA’s Commercial Crew Program, adding that it finally became a reality as Starliner retired to the station where a Dragon Crew was already parked. .

“It was just a wonderful day to see this,” he said.

Editor’s note: This story was updated at 22:51 EDT to include new comments from NASA’s post-anchor press conference on the successful anchor of the Starliner OFT-2.