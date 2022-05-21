



Editor’s note: This story initially confused the identities of the victims, but has since been updated after Edmonton police issued a correction. Murder charges have been filed after two men in their 60s were killed in businesses in the central Chinese city of Edmonton this week. Police initially responded to an attack Wednesday afternoon at a car shop near 106 Avenue and 98th Street, before quickly discovering that another man had also been injured a block further. Anthony Hai, owner of Alberts Auto Body, said his employee Hung Trang, 64, had been with him since starting his 33-year-old business. Hai told Global News that a stranger entered the store and was asked to leave. But then, Hai realized that his employee had already been injured in the corner of the building and other workers had called 911. The story goes down the ad Trang was taken to hospital in serious, life-threatening condition, but he died on Thursday. His autopsy is scheduled to take place after the long weekend, on Tuesday, May 24th. Read more: The owner of the car shop in Edmonton mourns the employee who was killed A 36-year-old suspect was arrested after witnesses told police what had happened. Hai said a security team he employs confronted the suspect and held him until police arrived.















While investigating the carjacking attack, police were notified of another incident on a block south, at 105th Avenue and 98th Street. Trends The monkey line has Canadian seekers. Why and how sticky is it?

“As the World Turns” star Marnie Schulenburg dies at 37 When officers arrived there, another wounded man was found. The EMS responded and the 61-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. The story goes down the ad On Friday, Edmonton police said an autopsy determined that Ban Phuc Hoang, 61, died of severe head and neck injuries and the manner of death is homicide. Read more: Deaths, violent crime within 24 hours show Edmonton police redirecting more officers downtown Police said Justin Bone, 36, has been charged with second-degree murder and robbery in connection with Hoang’s death. Bone is also charged with another count of second-degree murder in Trang’s death. Bone was not known to any of the victims, police said, adding that investigators are not looking for any additional suspects.















Deaths amid a string of violent crimes in downtown Edmonton this week. The story goes down the ad Between Wednesday night and Thursday morning, Edmonton Police Chief Dale McFee said two deaths in Chinatown, a brazen shooting outside a bar near Jasper Avenue, a pedestrian collision and a stabbing at Bay-Enterprise Station LRT, among others smaller. crimes and calls that officers responded to. Police are now pulling resources from other areas of the city to crack down on violence in the city center. © 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

