SCOW hosts the 6th annual International Night Celebration in Wallingford





WALLINGFORD With over 750 people attending the 6th annual International Night Festival, the community was able to get a glimpse of all the different cultures converging on Wallingford. About 20 countries from around the world were represented, said Adriana Rodrguez, executive director at the Spanish Community of Wallingford. Students and their families proudly displayed their cultures through exhibitions of works of art, objects, traditional clothing and international cuisine. These countries included Peru, Ecuador, Turkey, the Dominican Republic, India and Spain. The event, organized by Wallingford Public Schools and the Spanish Community of Wallingford, took place for the first time Wednesday night at the SCOWs Washington Street location, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The theme was Proud of my legacy. In 2020, the event was canceled and in 2021 it was held virtually. After two years, the event finally happened in person. Upon entering the event, the children received a passport, which each table would stamp to create the illusion of traveling the world. It’s nice because the passport gives them travel experience and they are having a good time in education, noted Gabriella Sauza, a former paraprofessional for Wallingford Public Schools. The night began with Zumba, which was led by Gianna Gurga, a Wallingford schoolteacher and Zumba instructor. Afterwards, a traditional Mexican folk dance was performed by Dayana Lopez and Leslie Dominguez, both students at the SCOWs School of Music. They performed two songs. Afterwards, an Ecuadorian dance troupe performed a traditional dance for the crowd. Sarah Fallahi, one of the organizers of the international night and a bilingual teacher at EC Stevens School, says the event originally started 6 years ago as a Hispanic cultural night, but with Wallingford being so diverse with different cultures, it evolved into something more comprehensive. The Wallingford Police and Fire Department were present at the event engaging with families and sharing community resources. In addition, Mayor William W. Dickinson Jr. and Meriden Mayor Kevin Scarpati attended the event. State Senator Paul Cicarella was also present. community At the Puerto Rican table, Karisma Maldonado, a bilingual teacher at WPS, was engaging with the community. She helped recruit and advertise for the event. I’m proud to be Puerto Rican and to share my culture with others, Maldonado said. Hayrunnisa Elevli, a student at Lyman Hall High School, was with her parents representing Turkey. It was serving traditional foods, e.g. Turkish lum or lokum and her mother was showing traditional artifacts like cups of tea. I feel happy to be here representing my country and teaching those around me about my culture, Elevli said. At the end of the night, a great final performance was given by SCOWs Mariachi Los Laureles del Monte. After their performance, the crowd continued to shout in encore until they finally surrendered and performed one last song. I would really like to thank the students and their families for embracing and sharing their rich diverse cultures with the community, Rodrguez said. A big thank you to the teachers and school staff at Wallingford, in particular the bilingual and English language department, the SCOW team and the Board of Directors. She also expressed her gratitude to the volunteers and performers. This event was a success and is a way for people to become aware of the different cultures in our community, Fallahi said. Reporter Crystal Elescano can be reached at [email protected]

