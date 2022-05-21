International Tea Day: Chai, kuchh ho jaye temperature! , Latest News Delhi

International
Is there a greater love than that for tea? Chai lovers will bet to say No! So, on International Tea Day, today, we ask some Delhiites known for their kind of cup, which they would not miss even in this exhausting heat; a love for tea that they proudly express in public!
Tea bags are a staple in my bag
Atisha Pratap Singh, Kuchipudi dancer, confesses, My blood is literally 80% chai (laughs). I love my tea! Even if I can not reach, I keep my tea bags. It is always a staple in my bag. She (simply) has to be there. I can not travel without it. Chai toh chai hoti hain, no need for a variation for summer or winter. Shaam ke chaar baje I need my chai.
I like to rest in my chair and drink my tea
Nida Mahmood, fashion stylist, reveals that I have always loved my tea; but with my versions of it. It is never milky. I have many variations of blends combined with green tea. I like to add healthy ingredients like turmeric, ginger, cloves. Sometimes I even add bay leaves or plant flowers. Add a little lemon and you will have a wonderful drink! I like the small corner in my living room, which has a light chair. I like to rest in that chair and drink my tea every morning. In winter, I like to have it on the balcony (sucking the sun).
I learned to make tea from mom
Shibani Kashyap, the singer, does not like to miss her favorite masala chai, even in this scorching heat. I like the tea my mothers make or I make. It is equally a mixture of ginger and cloves, black pepper, cardamom, saunf (dill) and cinnamon. I initially make a drink from all of these things, and there is mullet powder that is very good for the throat. It is also a very good antioxidant. So I put the tea leaves on when I was doing all this. I like any nice Indian tea and a little milk. So does my mom. And I learned it from her. I like ghar ki chai and can not have masala chai anywhere else. It is very easy and gives you energy. In summer, I avoid cloves and pepper in this drink, as the pepper is hot by itself. Cinnamon and ginger are very good for summer. People think masala chai peene that garmi ho jati hai. But [youre good to go in summer] if you add saunf, adrak and elaichi.
I am looking for home made adrak wali chai
Bhuvan Bam, YouTube comedian-singer, is a self-confessed fan of chai, and big! He says, Kaisa bhi mot ho. Kitna bhi garam ho, din ki ek cup chai toh honi hi chahiye. Aur woh bhi adrak wali chai. Uss chai ke saath ek Parle-G ka pako. And this is for him. Aur kisi kisam ki chai peene ka maza nahin aata mujhe. Kabhi jab hotel mein jaate hain toh masala chai. But usme bhi kuchh khaas maza nahi not adrak wali house chai mein hoti hai. This is what I wish for.
Chahe 49 degrees ho, I need to drink tea three times a day
Ravinder Singh, author, is another tea lover. He shares, My love for tea does not depend on the weather. It stays the same 365 days, Chahe heat heat ho 49 degrees temperature spun, I need to drink tea three times a day. What I like is ghar wali chai. Mujhe tukdo vali chai nahin pasand. I can not go to luxury tea cafes and try waha pe variations. Ghar wali chai mein variation hote hain adrak, elaichi. I also tried lemon grass with it. It should be chad akadak, with a little sugar and milk. The only other place I can go to drink tea besides my house is tapris tea (by the way). I like the idea of a wali glass cutting tea and Kulhad mein (not milti hai). The tea remains the same but the pot in which I am consuming may change; woh kulhad wali mitti hoton pe lagni chahiye.
