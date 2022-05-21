Macron appoints new cabinet change and defense ministers

French President Emmanuel Macron appointed the new foreign and defense ministers on Friday as part of a government reshuffle aimed at creating a new impetus ahead of next month’s parliamentary elections.

France’s ambassador to London, Catherine Colonna, was elected as Foreign Minister, making her the second woman to hold this prestigious post.

Sebastien Lecornu, former minister for overseas territories, was promoted to defense minister, Macron’s chief of staff Alexis Kohler announced at the presidential palace.

Macron decided to change portfolios despite the conflict in Ukraine, the largest in Europe since World War II.

“It’s an equal government (in terms of gender) and balanced in terms of people who were already ministers and new figures,” Prime Minister Elizabeth Borne told reporters.

Macron needs a parliamentary majority in polls next month in order to push through his domestic reform agenda, which includes welfare and pension changes as well as tax cuts.

The biggest surprise came at the education ministry where renowned left-wing academic Pap Ndiaye, an expert on colonialism and racial relations, will take over from right-wing Jean-Michel Blanquer.

Ndiaye first gained national importance with his 2008 work “The Black Condition, an Essay on a French Minority” and is an outspoken critic of racism and discrimination.

In his first public comments, he acknowledged that it was “perhaps a symbol, a symbol of meritocracy, but perhaps also of diversity.”

“I’m not proud of him, but rather of a sense of duty and responsibility that is now mine,” he said.

The far-right leader Marine Le Pen called his rise “the last step in the deconstruction of our country, its values ​​and its future.”

delays

On Monday, Macron appointed Borne to the post of prime minister, the first time a woman has held the top post in France’s cabinet in more than 30 years and only for the second time in history.

Opposition figures had accused the president of deliberately delaying the appointment of a new cabinet, almost four weeks after his re-election on April 24, when he defeated far-right leader Le Pen.

The issue has been the subject of heated media speculation in recent days, overshadowing the parliamentary campaign and stifling opposition parties.

Macron’s centrist LREM party, allied with centrist MoDem and center-right Horizons, among others, is expected to face its biggest challenge from a renewed left wing next month.

France Unbowed party leader Jean-Luc Melenchon is looking at a comeback in the June 12th and 19th parliamentary elections, after coming out third in the presidential election.

Melenchon persuaded the Socialist, Communist and Green Parties to enter into an alliance under his leadership that unites the left around a common platform for the first time in decades.

He said the new government represented “neither courage nor renewal. Everything dull and gray.”

“In a month everything will change,” he added.

Recruits

As with Macron’s previous governments, the cabinet is divided equally between men and women, but there is a new emphasis on environmental protection, which has been named as a policy priority.

The cabinet contains special ministers for “ecological transition” as well as “energy transition”, with campaign groups like Greenpeace urging Macron to match his rhetoric with actions.

The president has also continued his habit of pulling talent from opposition parties, with senior Republican MP Damien Abad appointed as minister for solidarity, autonomy and people with disabilities.

Abad, 42, is the son of a miner from Nimes in southern France and became the first disabled MP to be elected in 2012.

He has arthrogryposis, a rare condition that affects the joints.

Elsewhere in government, Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire and hardline Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin both remain in their positions.

Veteran Ambassador

The new Foreign Minister Colonna is a veteran ambassador, former government spokeswoman under the late President Jacques Chirac and former Minister of European Affairs.

She has served as French envoy to London at a particularly difficult time for Franco-British relations due to tensions over Brexit, fishing rights and immigration.

In a very unusual step, she was summoned by the British government in October 2021, while Paris and London clashed over fishing rights in the English Channel.

“I wanted to thank all those who realized that we are friends of this country and will continue to work for a better future,” she wrote on Twitter in a laudatory message on Friday.

She will replace veteran Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, while Lecornu takes over the defense from Florence Parly.

France has promised to increase its arms supplies to Ukraine, which include Milan anti-tank missiles as well as Caesar aviators.