JVS student signs with Hill International Trucks | News, Sports, Work

BLOOMINGDALE – Jefferson County Joint Vocational School student Tomasso Toriscelli is improving his career after revealing his intention to work for Hill International Trucks. Toriscelli, son of Gregg and Lori Toriscelli of Steubenville and a senior at Central Catholic High School, attends JVS automotive service technology program and signed a letter of intent to work with the company, which includes an opportunity to attend a 14-month training. program in Chicago. Toriscelli has been part of Hill’s curriculum as a diesel mechanic since December and will become a full-time employee upon graduation. Erzhi Herman, service manager at St. Clairsville, said he has a chance to attend Uptime Academy in August with other students in the area. “He will start working for us full time after he finishes high school.” she said. “Hill International pays for the room, board and education and is close to a $ 60,000 investment.” Toriscelli and two others from company locations in East Liverpool and Eighty-Four, Pa., Can go to the academy and train to become internationally certified master technicians, allowing them to work at any of the facilities Hill nationwide. Norman explained that trainees spend two weeks at the academy and return to their jobs to apply what they have learned. “They interact in the classroom and practice in modules and learn the brakes, the suspension (and other components), then they have to apply what they have learned for two weeks on the shop floor and have a mentor.” She said interns are evaluated for three to six months to determine if they would be “Good fit” for the academy and Toriscelli has already been proven to be a model work. Herman sees it becoming a real asset to the object in the future. “He comes with a great attitude. We are looking for workers with an excellent attitude and willingness to learn and do the job. ” she commented. “He enters with a smile every day. “I wish we had a lot of Tomassos, he is a great joy.” Toriscell’s mother, Lori, could not be more proud and he himself was glad he had the opportunity to create a successful future. “It was very good. I have learned a lot so far and I am continuing to learn. “ he said. His current internship is a five-year program Ron Reasoner and Fred Jones, respectively AST mechanics and power instructors at JVS, helped him win the opportunity. Toriscelli is the second JVS student to go to Hill, the last is a 2020 graduate JT Hojonski, an energy mechanics student is likely to serve as his mentor. Reasoner was proud of his student and said he would go far. “This is fantastic. This is a life opportunity with Hill International and we will certainly miss it.” The reasoner finished. The latest news of today and more in the inbox

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.heraldstaronline.com/news/business/2022/05/jvs-student-signing-with-hill-international-trucks/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos