

change subtitles Rick Rycroft / AP

CANBERRA, Australia The opposition Labor Party looked more likely than Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s coalition to form a government after Australia’s election on Saturday that could result in a sparsely dependent parliament.

Center-left Labor could still form a majority government, based on early vote counting, lawmakers and analysts said. But the coalition’s only hope was to form a minority administration in a dependent parliament.

“A Labor majority in itself is, I think, very clear, the most likely outcome of this election,” Senior Labor lawmaker Chris Bowen told Seven Network.

Former Secretary of Defense Chris Pyne, who ousted Morrison’s government in the last election, also ruled out the possibility that the coalition would win enough seats to form a majority government. “The coalition can not get there on its own, no,” he said.

The government was seeking a fourth three-year term.

Opposition leader Anthony Albanese’s party ended the six-week campaign as the frontrunner to win its first election since 2007. But Morrison challenged opinion polls in 2019, leading his coalition to a narrow victory.

His coalition holds the narrowest majority of 76 seats in the 151-member House of Representatives, where parties need a majority to form a government.

In Saturday’s early count, the coalition was on track to win 38 seats, Labor 71, seven were impartial lawmakers and 23 were too close to call.

Small and independent parties appeared to be receiving votes from the main parties, which increases the likelihood of a dependent parliament and a minority government.

The most recent parliaments in Australia were from 2010-13, and during World War II.

A record percentage of postal votes due to the pandemic, which will not be added to the count until Sunday, adds to the uncertainty in the early count.

In addition to campaigning against Labor, Morrison’s Conservative Liberal Party fought a new challenge from so-called independent candidates, until the re-election of the government’s top lawmakers in the party’s strongholds.

At least four Liberal lawmakers appeared to have lost their seats to stand as independents, including Liberal Party deputy leader Josh Frydenberg, who was considered Morrison’s most likely successor.

“What we have achieved here is extraordinary,” said top candidate and former foreign correspondent Zoe Daniels in her victory speech. “Secure liberal establishment. President with two terms. Independent,” she added.

Coffee independents are marketed as a greener hue than the Liberal Party’s traditional blue color and want stronger government action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in Australia than the government or Labor proposes.

Government Senate leader Simon Birmingham was concerned about the major changes to some of the candidates.

“It is a clear problem that we are losing the countries that are central, that have defined the Liberal Party for generations,” Birmingham said.

“If we lose those places, it is not certain that we will lose them, but there is a big movement against us and there is clearly a big message in it,” Birmingham added.

The first polling stations closed on the east coast of the country at 6 pm (0800 GMT). The west coast is two hours behind.

Due to the pandemic, about half of Australia’s 17 million voters voted early or applied for postal ballots, which is likely to slow down the count.

Voting is mandatory for adult citizens and 92% of registered voters voted in the last election.

Early election for travel or work reasons started two weeks ago and the Australian Election Commission will continue collecting postal votes for another two weeks.

The government changed regulations Friday to allow people recently infected with COVID-19 to vote by telephone.

Election Commissioner Tom Rogers said more than 7,000 polling stations opened as planned and on time across Australia, despite 15% of polling staff falling ill this week with COVID-19 and the flu.

Albanese said he thought Morrison would have called the election last weekend because the Australian prime minister is expected to attend a summit in Tokyo on Tuesday with US President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“If we get a clear result today, then whoever is prime minister will be on a plane to Tokyo on Monday, which is not ideal, I must say, right after a campaign,” Albanese said.

Analysts have said Morrison left the election until the last available date to give himself more time to reduce Labor’s lead in opinion polls.