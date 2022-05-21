Russia halts gas flows to Finland over payment dispute





A picture shows the valves near a drilling rig at a gas processing plant, operated by Gazprom, in the Bovanenkovo ​​gas field in the Arctic Yamal Peninsula, Russia, May 21, 2019. Photo taken on May 21, 2019. REUTERS / Maxim Shemetov / File Photo Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Finland is the latest country to ban Russian gas

Gazprom demands payment in rubles; Finland refuses

The move comes at a time when Finland is applying to join NATO OSLO, May 21 (Reuters) – Russia’s Gazprom (GAZP.MM) on Saturday halted gas exports to neighboring Finland, in the latest escalation of a dispute over energy payments with Western countries. Gazprom Export has demanded that European countries pay for Russian gas supplies in rubles due to sanctions imposed on Moscow’s occupation of Ukraine, but Finland refuses to do so. Gazprom’s move comes at a time when Finland is applying to join NATO’s military alliance, a decision spurred on by Russia’s occupation of Ukraine. Read more Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register “Gas imports through the Imatra entry point have been stopped,” Finnish gas system operator Gasgrid Finland said in a statement on Saturday. Imatra is the entry point of Russian gas into Finland. Finnish state gas seller Gasum said on Friday that Gazprom had warned that the flows would stop at 04:00 GMT on Saturday morning. Read more Gasum and Gazprom also confirmed on Saturday that the flows had stopped. “Natural gas supplies to Finland under the Gasum supply contract have been suspended,” Gasum said in a statement. “Starting today, during the next summer season, Gasum will supply its customers with natural gas from other sources through the Balticconnector pipeline.” Balticconnector connects Finland to Estonia’s neighboring gas network. Gazprom Export on Friday said the flows would be cut because Gasum did not comply with new Russian rules requiring settlement in rubles. Most of the gas used in Finland comes from Russia, but gas accounts for only about 5% of its annual energy consumption. Read more Most European supply contracts are denominated in euros or dollars, and Moscow has already cut off gas supplies to Bulgaria and Poland last month after they refused to comply with new payment terms. Read more Gasum, the Finnish government and individual gas consumption companies in Finland have said they were prepared for a shutdown of Russian flows and that the country would succeed. “The Finnish gas system is in balance both physically and commercially,” Gasgrid said on Saturday. Finland said on Friday it had agreed to lease a US-based storage and regasification vessel from US-based Excelerate Energy (EE.N) to help replace Russian supplies starting in the fourth quarter of this year. Read more The ship converts supercooled liquefied natural gas (LNG), which arrives on the ship, into regular gas. Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register Edited by Gwladys Fouche; edited by David Evans Our standards: Principles of Thomson Reuters Trust.

