International film sector rallies in support of Ukraine – The Hollywood Reporter





The war in Ukraine seems a world away from the red carpet splendor and high-profile deals of the 75th Cannes Film Festival. But for many who walk into the Croisette this year, the brutality and destruction that is taking place in the country since the Russian occupation of February 24 remain at the center and at the center, with the long-term consequences of the conflict still unknown. “Our last days of filming Butterfly vision were in the Donbas region in April 2021, the first time a large number of Russian troops began to gather at the border “, says Ukrainian director Maksim Nakonechnyi for his title Un Certain Regard, the only Ukrainian feature film in the official selection of Cannes this vit. . (Documentary A natural story of destruction – receiving a special screening in Cannes by the famous Ukrainian director Sergei Loznitsa – is a German-Dutch co-production.) “Our DCP [digital cinema print] surrendered just days before the bombing of Kiev began. “When the attacks started, and we were rushing underground, I called our post-production coordinator and he told me, ‘Don’t worry, whatever happens, we have a finished copy of the film.’ The struggle to complete the documentary on the war in Ukraine Mariupolis 2 – also a special show in Cannes – was even more disturbing. Lithuanian director Mantas Kvedaravičius returned to the besieged Donbass region of Ukraine for a sequel to his 2016 film. But in early April, he was captured and killed by the Russian army in Mariupol. Kvedaravičius’s fiancée, Hanna Bilobrova, who co-directed the film and was with him at the time of his death, was able to take the footage abroad and modify it in time for its Cannes premiere. Doing everything right has become a creed among Ukrainian filmmakers, many of whom have chosen to stay in their homeland to fight on the front line or to document the war and its aftermath. Support for Ukraine has come from many circles of the international film industry, whether celebrities like Sean Penn or Angelina Jolie visit the war zone to focus the world’s attention on the conflict, or companies turning to producers and directors in Ukraine. to help where they can. “We are acting as an independent film foundation, together with the Polish Film Academy and many Polish and European organizations, to support Ukrainian filmmakers, especially those documenting the war in Ukraine,” said Violetta Kaminska of Apple Film Productions in Poland. one of several European. companies that provide practical assistance to their colleagues across the border. Nu Boyana, a film and TV station based in Sofia, Bulgaria and owned by Mercenaries producer Millennium Media, is actively recruiting Ukrainian refugees and has organized a weekly job fair to find employment in the region for those seeking to escape the war. Nu Boyana currently has more than a dozen Ukrainian professionals – including make-up artists and assistant directors – working on productions such as the action film Renny Harlin mason. “We also have Ukrainians doing basic work,” he said. My goal, if they want to stay and work in the studio, is to give them some training. “Most of the people who came were women with children, and the main thing for them was, how do we take care of the children on a daily basis?” says Nu Boyana CEO Yariv Lerner. “The situation is overcoming the economy. Business will come and go and do what it has to do. For now, it’s all about helping our human family. “

