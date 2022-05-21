A state of local emergency was declared in Whiteshell Provincial Park, Lake Betula area to be evacuated





The province has declared a state of emergency within Whiteshell Provincial Park and says residents in the Lake Betula area should be prepared to evacuate. On Friday evening, the province declared a local state of emergency inside the park, saying the rapid rise in water level has created dangerous conditions and poses a significant risk to public safety. “Manitobans should not travel to the Whiteshell Provincial Park area. Many highways have been flooded, making travel conditions unfaithful,” the province said. It has ordered the evacuation of the Betula Lake area of ​​Whiteshell Provincial Parks, including all subdivisions of the villas, shopping area, group use, day use, recreation and picnic areas, playgrounds, trails and beaches. The province warned residents in areas near Lake Betula should be prepared to evacuate due to the rapid rise in water level. On May 20, 2022, Manitoba Parks ordered the evacuation of the Betula Lake area of ​​Whiteshell Provincial Parks due to flooding in the area. (source: Province of Manitoba) “This is something we have almost never seen before,” Ian Baragar, president of the Whiteshell Cottagers Association, told CTV News on Friday night. “We have an emergency happening, the waters are still rising.” While Baragar did not have a total number of villas in the Lake Betula area, he said there are about 4,000 villas in the entire Whiteshell area. He said it is not just rainwater that is endangering water from all over Lake Woods in northwestern Ontario is flowing into the province and narrowing in the Whiteshell area. “We can not do much, many of them are rainwater. The dams have limited control, they have done everything they can and the water will rise,” he said. In a Facebook post, the Whiteshell Cottagers association said the situation is becoming desperate in Barrier Bay, where many structures have been compromised, or close to it. The Whiteshell Cottagers Association said the situation is becoming desperate in Barrier Bay where many structures have been compromised, or close to it. (Source: Whitshell Cottagers Association / Facebook) “It is affecting the infrastructure. It is affecting the houses and the people are piled with sand. We have done everything we can with sandbags, but now we are also closing the roads.” Baragar said that with rising water, people at Lake Nutimik risk being cut off due to road closures. “This is a dangerous situation to be in,” he said, saying the lake is 10 feet higher than it was last year. The Whiteshell Cottagers Association said earlier that CTV News provincial staff had been filling sandy properties at risk of flooding. The province said anyone looking to visit the park should check Manitoba 511 for closing the roads before going to the park.

