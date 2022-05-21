Sask. it’s snowing to start the long weekend





While the long May weekend is known as the unofficial start of summer, often in Saskatchewan, the holiday weekend comes with cold weather. This weekend is no different, where in parts of the province there will be snow on Thursday evening and Friday. Douglas Walker and his dog MisMolly woke up from a layer of snow on the ground at Lake Kenosee on Friday morning. If you are from here, no one is surprised when it snows, he said. But you think that anecdotally this happens every year. At Fort QuAppelle, campers faced the elements in preparation for next weekend. We settled in the clear rain. It was fun, said Michelle Roberts. But it was more beautiful than last year. In my experience, the long May weekend is always incredible for good weather, said Robin Christensen One year will be fine, next year it will be so, said Cory Barkhouse. They were already used to it. Despite the cold weather, Sask. Parks is ready to welcome campers for another season. It has been a long winter, said Dan French from Sask Parks. Everyone wants to get out, including our staff. Our doors are open and were ready to go. Reginas golf course Joanne Goulet had numerous players canceling golf early before Friday’s cold weather. Chief professional Brian Dueck said long weekends are usually great times for players to hit the links. Our busiest game time is on long weekends, he said. Undoubtedly married people like to see good weather so that people can come to use the golf course. CTV meteorologist Regina Bradlyn Oakes said that while it seems like the long May weekend is always cold, in fact it is not. I think we all just assume and prepare for bad weather because it relates to the unofficial start of summer, Oakes said. But temperatures are rising over the weekend to make it quite enjoyable. Oakes predicts that the cold will not last very long. With temperatures hitting high teens and into the 20s until most of the weekend, there will be time to enjoy warmer temperatures.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://regina.ctvnews.ca/no-one-is-surprised-sask-gets-snow-to-start-long-weekend-1.5913264 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos