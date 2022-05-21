International
Long May weekend marks unofficial start of Saskatchewan Highway construction season
As many Saskatchewan families took to the streets this weekend, the province begins its unofficial start to the highway construction season.
The Saskatchewan government is planning to upgrade more than 1,100 miles of provincial highway this year.
The province is reminding everyone to slow down to 60 km / h in all work areas on the highway.
“The Department of Highways has diligent crews throughout the province making improvements to our road network,” Highway Minister Fred Bradshaw said in a press release. “We want to make sure each of them comes home safe every night. “We also want drivers to understand that traffic jams are temporary and that they will soon have a better way to travel after construction is complete.”
This year, the province is investing $ 453 million in capital projects, most notably the twinning of Highway 3 nearly eight miles west of Prince Albert.
There are also 14 sets of lanes on highways 5,7,12 and 16 that will be completed this year.
The highways will also have several paving projects this year, including:
- Highway 1, west of Moose Jaw (13 miles)
- Highway 4, north of North Battleford (12 miles)
- Highway 5, west of Humboldt (17 miles)
- Highway 6, south of Naicam (eight kilometers)
- Highway 11, north of Kenaston (eight miles)
- Highway 21, south of Kindersley (10 miles)
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
