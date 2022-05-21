Prime Minister Scott Morrison admitsExBulletin

International
CANBERRA, Australia The Australian Prime Minister conceded defeat after Saturday’s election that could form a minority government.
Scott Morrison acted quickly, despite millions of votes yet to be counted, because an Australian prime minister is due to attend a Tokyo summit on Tuesday with U.S., Japanese and Indian leaders.
“I believe it is very important that this country has security. I think it is very important that this country can move forward,” Morrison said.
“And especially during this week with the important meetings being held, I think it is very important to have a very clear understanding for the government of this country,” he added.
Opposition leader Anthony Albanese will be sworn in as prime minister after his Labor party won its first election since 2007.
Rick Rycroft / AP
Labor has pledged more financial aid and a stronger social security network as Australia faces higher inflation since 2001 and rising house prices.
The party also plans to raise the minimum wage, and on the foreign policy front, it proposed setting up a Pacific defense school to train neighboring armies in response to China’s possible military presence in the Solomon Islands off the coast of Australia.
It also wants to tackle climate change with a more ambitious 43% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.
This could end up again as a dependent parliament
The Morrison-led Liberal Party coalition was seeking a fourth three-year term. It holds the narrowest majority, 76 seats in the 151-member House of Representatives, where parties need a majority to form a government.
In Saturday’s early count, the coalition was on track to win 38 seats, Labor 71, seven were impartial lawmakers and 23 were too close to call.
Small and independent parties appeared to be receiving votes from the main parties, which increases the likelihood of a dependent parliament and a minority government.
The most recent parliaments in Australia were from 2010-13, and during World War II.
A record percentage of postal votes due to the pandemic, which will not be added to the count until Sunday, adds to the uncertainty in the early count.
Morrison’s party faced challenges outside the Labor Party
In addition to campaigning against Labor, Morrison Conservative Liberals fought a new challenge from so-called independent candidates until the re-election of top government lawmakers in party strongholds.
At least four Liberal lawmakers appeared to have lost their seats to stand as independents, including Liberal Party deputy leader Josh Frydenberg, who was considered Morrison’s most likely successor.
“What we have achieved here is extraordinary,” said top candidate and former foreign correspondent Zoe Daniels in her victory speech. “Secure liberal establishment. President with two terms. Independent,” she added.
Coffee independents are marketed as a greener hue than the Liberal Party’s traditional blue color and want stronger government action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in Australia than the government or Labor proposes.
Government Senate leader Simon Birmingham was concerned about the major changes to some of the candidates.
“It is a clear problem that we are losing the countries that are central, that have defined the Liberal Party for generations,” Birmingham said.
“If we lose those places, it is not certain that we will lose them, but there is a big movement against us and there is clearly a big message in it,” Birmingham added.
The pandemic affected the way Australians chose to vote
Due to the pandemic, about half of Australia’s 17 million voters voted early or applied for postal ballots, which is likely to slow down the count.
Voting is mandatory for adult citizens and 92% of registered voters voted in the last election.
Early election for travel or work reasons started two weeks ago and the Australian Election Commission will continue collecting postal votes for another two weeks.
The government changed regulations Friday to allow people recently infected with COVID-19 to vote by telephone.
Election Commissioner Tom Rogers said more than 7,000 polling stations opened as planned and on time across Australia, despite 15% of polling staff falling ill this week with COVID-19 and the flu.
Albanese said he thought Morrison would have called the election last weekend because the Australian prime minister is expected to attend a summit in Tokyo on Tuesday with US President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
“If we get a clear result today, then whoever is prime minister will be on a plane to Tokyo on Monday, which is not ideal, I must say, right after a campaign,” Albanese said.
Analysts have said Morrison left the election until the last available date to give himself more time to reduce Labor’s lead in opinion polls.
