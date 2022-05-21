At least 43 people injuredExBulletin







change subtitles Lino Mirgeler / dpa via AP

Lino Mirgeler / dpa via AP BERLIN A storm that swept through parts of Germany generated three tornadoes, the country’s weather service said on Saturday. One of them left a trail of destruction and more than 40 people were injured in a western city. Meteorologists had warned of heavy rain, hail and strong winds in western and central Germany on Friday, and people in the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia were advised to stay indoors. The storms on Thursday had already disrupted traffic, uprooted trees that fell on railroad tracks and roads, and flooded hundreds of basements in West Germany. The German Weather Service confirmed three tornadoes in North Rhine-Westphalia in Paderborn, in nearby Lippstadt and on the outskirts of Hoexter town, the dpa news agency reported. Forty-three people were injured in Paderborn after the tornado erupted in the downtown area on Friday afternoon, 13 of them in serious condition, Mayor Michael Dreier said. Trees in a park and stop lights “snapped like matches,” roofs were shattered from buildings and windows shattered, he told reporters Saturday, and the storm left a trail of destruction about 300 feet wide. A tree hit the windshield of a fire truck, but the passengers were not injured. Police urged people to stay home or stay out of town on Saturday so as not to hamper the recovery work. They said they were still expecting potential dangers from the strong wind. Further south, authorities in Bavaria said 14 people were injured Friday when a wooden hut where they were trying to shelter collapsed during a storm on Lake Brombach, south of Nuremberg. Extreme weather hits the continent Elsewhere in Europe, Spain was battered on Saturday under extremely high temperatures for late spring, with a mass of hot, dry air carrying dust from North Africa. Mercury rose to 42.3 degrees Celsius (108 Fahrenheit) on Friday afternoon in Andujar, in the southern region of Andalusia, after reaching 39.5 degrees on Thursday. Two of the region’s provincial capitals, Cordoba and Seville, also saw similar temperatures. At least 13 regions were on alert on Saturday due to the heat, said Spain’s State Meteorological Agency, and temperatures could provoke storms in five of them. “Unusual and extreme” temperatures are expected to peak on Saturday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2022/05/21/1100536017/germany-tornadoes-43-injured The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos