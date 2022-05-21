Donbas: It has been almost three months since Russia invaded Ukraine. This is where things stand





It has been almost three months since Russia invaded Ukraine, a 12-week period in which Russian forces have wreaked havoc on the country and its people, resulting in large-scale deaths and causing millions to flee.

But the invasion was not military Moscow hoped for success and is now deep in the second phase.

Most of the fighting has shifted eastward, following failed Russian advances in central Ukraine. Defenders are also focusing on recovery some key areas closer to the Russian border, while Moscow is seeing its troops defeated in some major battles.

Western aid is also flowing into Ukraine, NATO will be strengthened as countries seek to unite, and the first Russian soldier charged with war crimes has gone on trial.

Here is what has happened in some key areas since the beginning of the war.

After weeks of intense fighting, Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region has been completely destroyed, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday.

He accused Russia of a deliberate and criminal attempt to kill as many Ukrainians as possible after a village in Chernihiv was hit by rockets, leaving many dead.

Officials in the region say the front line is being bombed day and night, with Russian forces trying to break Ukrainian lines.

A NATO military official told CNN on Wednesday that the alliance expects a stalemate in the coming weeks. But the official said that NATO believes that the momentum has changed significantly in favor of Ukraine and the debate within NATO circles now is whether it is possible for Kiev to retake Crimea and the Russian-occupied Donbas territories and the Russian-backed separatists, respectively. , in 2014.

Ukrainian forces have beaten against Russian attacks in Ukraine’s second city, Kharkiv, and advanced towards the border in several places north and east of the city.

Ukrainian officials said last week that they were liberating villages on the outskirts of the city. Their advances led to the symbolic and shameful expulsion of Kremlin forces back to their border, while posing the strategic threat of cutting off Russian supply lines to Ukraine and its forces further south in the Donbas.

Anastasia Paraskevova recently returned to her home in Kharkiv for the first time since fleeing the city two months ago. It had been under constant bombardment ever since, until Russian forces retreated.

Paraskevova said the experience was generally good. The city was much livelier. People were walking down the street. And some stores were working. It seemed to me like some life was back, much better than it was when I was here in March.

Every day, hundreds, or even thousands of people are trying to leave the Russian-occupied region of Kherson in southern Ukraine.

The city has been under Russian control since the beginning of the occupation. The Ukrainians are leaving for many reasons: to avoid the ban or to escape the heavy actions of Russian forces, or because of the chronic shortage of medicines and other basic elements in Kherson, which fell under Russian control immediately after the occupation.

Last week, a convoy of about 1,000 vehicles attempted to leave Kherson. The Russians eventually let the convoy move in groups, but only after keeping it in one place for most of the day.

Mariupol, a port city on the Sea of ​​Azov, finally fell into the hands of Russian forces after weeks of relentless bombing.

The city was the scene of some of the most intense fighting since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine. It was there that Russia carried out deadly attacks on a maternity hospital and the bombing of a theater where hundreds of civilians had sought refuge from violence.

Mariupol became a symbol of Ukrainian resistance as its defenders stayed in Azovstal, a large steel plant where about 1,000 civilians were sheltered at one point, with food and water stocks dwindling.

The Ukrainian military announced late Monday that its forces had completed their combat mission in Azovstal, effectively handing over the city to Russian forces. On Friday, Ukraine ordered its forces to stop protecting the plant.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Friday that almost 2000 Ukrainian soldiers have surrendered to Azovstal. CNN could not independently verify this figure.

With the city now almost entirely under Russian control, there is concern that evidence of any possible war crime as alleged performed in Bucha and Borodianka may be lost or destroyed.

More evidence of possible Russian war crimes is emerging in Bucha, the northern Ukrainian city near Kiev, the capital. An investigation by The New York Times claimed that Russian paratroopers carried out summary executions of at least eight Ukrainian men in Bucha on March 4.

Evidence of mass graves and civil executions in the cities of Bucha and Borodianka has continued to emerge since early April, following the withdrawal of Russian forces from the Kiev region.

Images of troops lying in the streets of Buca have sparked international condemnation and prompted calls for an investigation into possible Russian war crimes.

CNN visited the mass grave scene in Bucha in April after Russian forces withdrew, revealing the horrors of their invasion of the world. Correspondent Fred Pleitgen was among the first to reach a mass grave that residents dug while the country was under Russian occupation because so many residents had been killed and longer burial ceremonies would be very dangerous between shootings and shelling.

Rising horror over scenes of brutality on the outskirts of Kiev

This week began the first war crimes trial in Ukraine since the beginning of the occupation. A 21-year-old Russian soldier named Vadim Shishimarin pleaded guilty to killing a 62-year-old unarmed man.

The first day of the trial was so crowded with journalists that the authorities in Kiev were forced to relocate to a larger location. It has since produced several dramatic moments, including a confrontation between the soldier and the victims’s widow and the testimony of Shishimar himself.

Speaking on Friday, Shishimar admitted he was responsible for the killing, but regretted it and sincerely repented.

I was nervous the moment it happened. I did not want to kill. But it happened and I do not deny it, he said.

Shishimarins’s lawyer, Viktor Ovsyannikov, argued that while his client was guilty of murder, it was not murder.

Shishimarin was in a state of stress caused by the war situation and the pressure of his commander. Analysis of those circumstances allows me to conclude that Shishimarin had no direct intent for the murder, Ovsyannikov said.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday that Russia has no details about the Shishimarins case and considers the allegations unacceptable, scandalous and staged.

The widow faces the Russian soldier who killed her husband

Foreign diplomatic missions began returning to Kiev this week after diplomats left the city en masse at the start of the conflict.

The U.S. flag was hoisted over the U.S. Embassy to mark the official resumption of operations Wednesday, while the Swiss Foreign Ministry said Thursday it would also reopen its embassy.

US and France the two began returning diplomats to Kiev in late April.

U.S. lawmakers passed a bill Thursday that will send about $ 40 billion to Ukraine to pay for military and humanitarian aid, including funding that will help the Ukrainian military and national security forces help replenish U.S. equipment. sent to Ukraine and provide public health and medical support. for Ukrainian refugees.

US President Joseph Biden signed aid package while in South Korea.

Russia stopped sending natural gas to Finland on Saturday, just days after it and Sweden applied to join NATO.

Helsinki and Stockholm had avoided, for decades, membership in the alliance, but cited the occupation of Moscow as the ultimate impetus to do so now. Both countries formally submitted their applications on Wednesday.

Most NATO members seem willing to support both bids, with the exception of Turkey.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday that his country would say no to Sweden and Finland joining NATO, citing their support for the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK). The PKK is seeking an independent state in Turkey and has been in an armed war with Ankara for decades. It has been described as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union.

Some experts say Erdogan may be seeking concessions or to highlight the grievances that Turkey wants to bring to the attention of the international community.