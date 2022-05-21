NasJet holds its own in Saudi Arabia

Although some market observers believe that business aviation in Saudi Arabia has remained under siege since 2017 – when hundreds of prominent officials and businessmen were arrested pending the return of more than $ 100 billion in state ownership – other participants of industry are committed to leading the sector as well as possible. they may consider the circumstances.

“At NasJet, we’re doing business very well,” said Yosef Hafiz, vice president of sales and marketing at Riyadh-based NasJet. “We are expanding into what we do best, which is aircraft and charter management. At the same time, we are only seeing a lot of changes. “Some people have shrunk, others are grouping together, and so on,” he said said AIN.

According to Hafiz, the company’s customers are mainly aircraft owners, with aircraft under management in the business center. NasJet’s recent major operations have been 70 per cent in the private sector and 30 per cent in the government sector. “It’s interesting to compare this to the way we did business maybe 10 years ago. “At that time, it was on the other side,” he said. “We had 70 percent, if not more, of the revenue stream coming from the government and only about 30 percent from the private sector.

For Hafiz, the resilience of diverse Saudi companies was evident. “They do not put all the eggs in one basket. We are privately owned, so we are not owned by any governmental or semi-governmental entity. We have to succeed here at NasJet and [commercial carrier] Flynas. “If we do not do well, we will close.”

He added that despite Covid, both 2020 and 2021 were good years for the company. “We did not do as well as in 2019, obviously, because 2019 was a flag year; “there were a lot of flights going on,” he said.

“In 2020, as soon as the pandemic started, everything stopped [in the kingdom] throughout the year “, Hafizi continued. “Things started to improve in 2021, a year later, and people started flying more privately. “We added two aircraft under management in 2021. Many changes took place and then this year the gates are fully open and everyone is flooding the market with charter demands.”

The massive size of Saudi Arabia dictates that domestic flight is a major consideration. With the mega-projects Neom and Amaala – which are now merged with Red Sea Development Co. – moving forward along a 400 km (249 mile) stretch of Saudi Arabia’s northwest coast, airports are being developed to serve the countries, with Ireland’s DAA International set to manage operations at the International Red Sea Airport .

“The planes are operating a lot inside the country,” he said. “The other people around us in the Gulf Cooperation Council do not have an internal market. We do this because of the massive terrestrial structure of the kingdom – north, east and west. “

The busy Saudi summer season began on May 1, according to Hafiz. “Even though the kids are still in school, the owners are still flying, until August 31 or September 1. It will be a major season for us – May, June, July, August – heavy flights for NasJet. It’s a lot of business for to be created. ”

Saudi Arabia’s FBO market has also undergone rationalization in recent years. The operator of the private terminal PrivatAir Saudi Arabia has left the market and Hafiz said that today in Saudi Arabia there are only two operators left FBO-Private Aviation of Saudi Arabia (SPA) and Aviation Jet.

“There is no one else. Arabasco closed four years ago, “he said.” We decided to close our NAS-ExecuJet partnership during the pandemic. “Riyadh Airport Company. Similar companies operate in Jeddah and Dammam.”

Hafiz said the kingdom needed more aircraft because of the very high demand for charter, but added that the tax rules recently implemented had left Saudi operators at a disadvantage.

“Many planes flying internationally inside and outside the kingdom come from Dubai or Europe,” he noted. “Companies flying in and out are not required to pay 15 percent value added tax (VAT) on their revenue, while we as Saudi companies are, for revenue from all flights, whether charter within the kingdom or in an international company. destination. We are not competitive because of VAT. ”

However, he added that NasJet was the only company in Saudi Arabia with a large and diverse fleet of managed aircraft. “If you look around, even in Dubai, we are one of the largest operators – if not the largest – and most diverse in the region, with 10 different brands and models of aircraft,” he said.

“I am always optimistic. I always look to the future. I believe aviation has a very bright future in Saudi Arabia. We are going through a lot of change now inside and we need the organizations and authorities around us to support us. “This is really the main thing,” said Hafiz.

“Things are improving along the way, even though we have taken two steps back. “Sometimes you have to do this in order to go on the right path, rebuild the foundations and move forward,” he concluded.