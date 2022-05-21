International
Climate Corner in Mid-Ohio Valley: No Time to Miss | News, Sports, Work
The old cliché says that when you are in a pit and trying to get out, you first stop digging. This is the opposite of what we are doing when it comes to fossil fuels and fuel industries like plastics and petrochemicals amid the global climate, biodiversity loss, pollution and contamination crises.
A study published last Tuesday in the journal Environmental Research Letters, led by a researcher at Oil Change International, estimates that “40% of the fossil fuel reserves in countries currently operating across the globe should be left on the ground if the world were to have a 50-50 chance of adequately reducing carbon emissions and limiting heat to 1.5 degrees. Celsius. [above a preindustrial baseline] or below “ as mentioned in a Common Dreams media article. This is in addition to the International Energy Agency’s finding in 2021 that no new oil and gas exploration and development and no new coal-fired power plants should happen to stay on a safe climate path and meet the goal of net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.
These sound scientific findings are being ignored. According to a report in The Guardian, the 28 largest oil and gas producers achieved close to $ 100 billion in combined profits in the first three months of 2022 alone. A study to be published shortly in the journal Energy Policy has found that fracturing across US lands and waters will release 140 billion metric tons of global warming gases if fully realized. The study found that emissions from these oil and gas “carbon bomb” According to the Guardian report, the projects would be four times larger than all the global warming gases that are expelled globally each year. Fracking, by the way, is extremely dangerous for many reasons. For an incredible summary of these risks, I turn to the Summary of Scientific, Medical, and Media Findings Demonstrating the Risks and Damage of Gas and Oil Fractures and Infrastructure, Eighth Edition. The report can be found at https://concernedhealthny.org/compendium/.
Even that “Solutions” proposed by fossil fuels and related industries are mainly bunk beds. We are hearing a lot about blue hydrogen (hydrogen derived from fossil fuels with trapped carbon emissions). While hydrogen promises to decarbonize hard-to-decarbonize sectors like aviation, shipping and steel and cement production, hydrogen blue or other hydrogen-derived color codes from fossil fuels will release massive amounts of methane, a greenhouse gas 86 times. more powerful than carbon dioxide in capturing heat over a 20-year period and perpetuates other massive pollution and pollution problems. And Carbon Capture, Use, and Storage (CCUS) is extremely expensive, near-proven, and dangerous in itself. For more information on all problems with CCUS, please see carboncapturefacts.org. The only truly promising hydrogen is green hydrogen-hydrogen derived from water molecules separated by an electrolysis process powered by renewable energy.
West Virginia Senior U.S. Senator Senator Joe Manchin III, DW.Va., is in an extremely powerful position now as the lead in the equally divided Senate and as Chairman of the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources. Instead of voting in favor of the largest and most crucial energy and environmental legislation in modern times, he decided to reject the legislation and let his party try to merge the replacement legislation it will support. Why? It may have to do with the fact that, according to his 2021 financial data, he earned $ 536,869 last year from his Enersystems coal brokerage by selling scrap or “gob” coal at the Grant Town power station – a completely unnecessary 80 Mw coal station that cost MonPower fee payers like me a total of $ 117 million to continue operating between 2016-2021 alone.
Fossil fuels for energy and the production of things like plastics and petrochemicals need to become a thing of the past as quickly, efficiently, equitably and fairly as humanly possible. There is no substitute for this transition. There are no shortcuts or tricks to avoid climate catastrophe. Atmospheric physics does not care about your politics or your feelings. The massive and voluminous amount of science that clarifies this reality and the way forward is undeniable. The best time to act was 30 to 40 years ago; the second best time is right now.
***
Eric Engle is chairman of the Mid-Ohio Valley Climate Action.
Sources
2/ https://www.newsandsentinel.com/opinion/local-columns/2022/05/mid-ohio-valley-climate-corner-no-time-to-waste/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- The Tampa Bay Lightning is the strongest hockey hockey team to ever play May 21, 2022
- Vietnam stock exchange director sacked May 21, 2022
- Seasoned Opera Singer in Most Terrific Role | Entertainment News May 21, 2022
- WHO: Monkeypox virus: Center warns NCDC, ICMR. WHO calls emergency meeting-The Economic Times Video May 21, 2022
- Earthquake strikes north of Norway’s Svalbard May 21, 2022