Climate Corner in Mid-Ohio Valley: No Time to Miss | News, Sports, Work

The old cliché says that when you are in a pit and trying to get out, you first stop digging. This is the opposite of what we are doing when it comes to fossil fuels and fuel industries like plastics and petrochemicals amid the global climate, biodiversity loss, pollution and contamination crises.

A study published last Tuesday in the journal Environmental Research Letters, led by a researcher at Oil Change International, estimates that “40% of the fossil fuel reserves in countries currently operating across the globe should be left on the ground if the world were to have a 50-50 chance of adequately reducing carbon emissions and limiting heat to 1.5 degrees. Celsius. [above a preindustrial baseline] or below “ as mentioned in a Common Dreams media article. This is in addition to the International Energy Agency’s finding in 2021 that no new oil and gas exploration and development and no new coal-fired power plants should happen to stay on a safe climate path and meet the goal of net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

These sound scientific findings are being ignored. According to a report in The Guardian, the 28 largest oil and gas producers achieved close to $ 100 billion in combined profits in the first three months of 2022 alone. A study to be published shortly in the journal Energy Policy has found that fracturing across US lands and waters will release 140 billion metric tons of global warming gases if fully realized. The study found that emissions from these oil and gas “carbon bomb” According to the Guardian report, the projects would be four times larger than all the global warming gases that are expelled globally each year. Fracking, by the way, is extremely dangerous for many reasons. For an incredible summary of these risks, I turn to the Summary of Scientific, Medical, and Media Findings Demonstrating the Risks and Damage of Gas and Oil Fractures and Infrastructure, Eighth Edition. The report can be found at https://concernedhealthny.org/compendium/.

Even that “Solutions” proposed by fossil fuels and related industries are mainly bunk beds. We are hearing a lot about blue hydrogen (hydrogen derived from fossil fuels with trapped carbon emissions). While hydrogen promises to decarbonize hard-to-decarbonize sectors like aviation, shipping and steel and cement production, hydrogen blue or other hydrogen-derived color codes from fossil fuels will release massive amounts of methane, a greenhouse gas 86 times. more powerful than carbon dioxide in capturing heat over a 20-year period and perpetuates other massive pollution and pollution problems. And Carbon Capture, Use, and Storage (CCUS) is extremely expensive, near-proven, and dangerous in itself. For more information on all problems with CCUS, please see carboncapturefacts.org. The only truly promising hydrogen is green hydrogen-hydrogen derived from water molecules separated by an electrolysis process powered by renewable energy.

West Virginia Senior U.S. Senator Senator Joe Manchin III, DW.Va., is in an extremely powerful position now as the lead in the equally divided Senate and as Chairman of the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources. Instead of voting in favor of the largest and most crucial energy and environmental legislation in modern times, he decided to reject the legislation and let his party try to merge the replacement legislation it will support. Why? It may have to do with the fact that, according to his 2021 financial data, he earned $ 536,869 last year from his Enersystems coal brokerage by selling scrap or “gob” coal at the Grant Town power station – a completely unnecessary 80 Mw coal station that cost MonPower fee payers like me a total of $ 117 million to continue operating between 2016-2021 alone.

Fossil fuels for energy and the production of things like plastics and petrochemicals need to become a thing of the past as quickly, efficiently, equitably and fairly as humanly possible. There is no substitute for this transition. There are no shortcuts or tricks to avoid climate catastrophe. Atmospheric physics does not care about your politics or your feelings. The massive and voluminous amount of science that clarifies this reality and the way forward is undeniable. The best time to act was 30 to 40 years ago; the second best time is right now.

***

Eric Engle is chairman of the Mid-Ohio Valley Climate Action.