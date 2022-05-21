YSU, partners create technology initiative | News, Sports, Work





YOUNGSTOWN – Youngstown State University and a host of partners have unveiled a new $ 10 million national technology initiative, designed to create jobs and boost the national product supply chain. “It gives us a way of contacting companies to offer our help,” said Jackie Ruller, director of YSU for research and commercialization of advanced manufacturing. Ruller discussed the initiative during a meeting Friday morning at the university’s Excellence Training Center, which also included representatives from a range of high-tech companies and firms. The collaboration between YSU and its partners aims to increase the number of small and medium-sized businesses using advanced technologies, as well as strengthen key parts of the defense production supply chain. Another major goal of the partnership is to create jobs by facilitating the adoption of industry technologies including robotics, artificial intelligence and 3D printing, as well as to address the various challenges faced by manufacturers, such as as an aging workforce, short- and long-term job shortages and high costs make it more difficult to improve on new technologies, officials noted. “We are excited to host this important launch meeting and to engage in a partnership created to help our region and the productive community accelerate the transformation of advanced manufacturing capabilities.” Added roles. YSU plans to build a lab for areas that include automation, robotics and digital technologies. Also on the mix are webinars with such content and efforts to help companies with these technologies, Ruller noted. She added that some students in YSU’s Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) program are being employed for research in areas such as 3-D printing and robotics, a move that aligns with the Excellence Training Center’s mission in relation to research, training and education. . Brian Schmidt, program manager and director of the National Center for Defense Production and Processing based in Johnstown, Pa., Explained that sand casting is an inherited industry on which most technology focuses. Sand casting is a metal forming process that uses unusable sand molds to make metal castings of all sizes. The liquid metal is poured into molds containing hollow cavities of the desired shapes, then left to solidify. Such training relies heavily on highly skilled knowledge, said Schmidt, who added that the sensors will be inserted into the casting mold, a technique that will be introduced at YSU. The caste is important to the U.S. Department of Defense primarily because it is needed for aircraft components, military weapons, vehicles and other uses, he continued. NCDMM also manages America Makes in Youngstown. “Today is like a dream come true” said YSU President Jim Tressel, who praised the many partnerships, including the University of Northern Iowa, that YSU has developed in the process. “It was a big job by a lot of people who wanted to make a difference and put us on the map.” The latest news of today and more in the inbox

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tribtoday.com/news/local-news/2022/05/ysu-partners-create-technology-initiative/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos