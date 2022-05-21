Russia cuts off natural gas exports to Finland in a symbolic moveExBulletin







Dmitri Lovetsky / AP HELSINKI Russia halted gas exports to neighboring Finland on Saturday, a highly symbolic move that came just days after the Nordic country announced it wanted to join NATO and marked a possible end to nearly 50 years of Finland’s natural gas imports. from Russia. The move by Russian energy giant Gazprom was in line with an earlier announcement following Helsinki ‘s refusal to pay for gas in rubles, as Russian President Vladimir Putin has urged European countries since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24. Finnish state-owned gas company Gasum said that “natural gas supply to Finland under the Gasum supply contract has been suspended” from Russia on Saturday morning at 7 am local time (0400 GMT). The announcement comes after Moscow’s decision to cut off electricity exports to Finland earlier this month and an earlier decision by the state-controlled Finnish oil company Neste to replace Russian crude oil imports with crude oil from elsewhere. After decades of energy cooperation that was seen as beneficial to Helsinki, especially in the case of cheap Russian crude oil and Moscow, Finland’s energy ties with Russia have now disappeared. Such a holiday was easier for Finland than it would be for other European Union countries. Natural gas accounts for only about 5% of total energy consumption in Finland, a country of 5.5 million people. Almost all of that gas comes from Russia and is mainly used by industrial companies and other companies with only about 4,000 households relying on gas heating. The Finnish state-owned gas company says it will now use other gas sources Gasum said it will now supply natural gas to its customers from other sources through the Balticconnector underwater gas pipeline that runs between Finland and Estonia and connects the Finnish and Baltic gas networks. Matti Vanhanen, the former Finnish prime minister and current speaker of parliament, said the effect of Moscow’s decision to cut off gas after nearly 50 years since the start of the first deliveries from the Soviet Union was above all symbolic. In an interview Saturday with Finnish public broadcaster YLE, Vanhanen said the decision marks the end of “an extremely important period between Finland, the Soviet Union and Russia, not only in energy terms, but symbolically”. “That pipeline is unlikely to open again,” Vanhanen told YLE, referring to two parallel Russia-Finland natural gas pipelines launched in 1974. The first connections from Finland’s power grid to the Soviet transmission system were also built in the 1970s, allowing the import of electricity to Finland in case additional capacity was needed. The Speaker of the Finnish Parliament says that Moscow is taking revenge for the sanctions Vanhanen did not see the Moscow gas embargo as a retaliatory step by Russia against Finland’s bid to join NATO, but rather a counteraction to Western sanctions imposed on Moscow following its occupation of Ukraine. “Russia has done the same with Finland as it has done with several other countries to maintain its credibility,” Vanhanen said, referring to the Kremlin’s demands to buy its gas in rubles. Finland shares a 1,340 kilometers (830 miles) with Russia, the longest of the 27 EU members, and has a history full of conflicts with its large eastern neighbor. After losing two wars with the Soviet Union, in World War II, Finland chose neutrality with stable and pragmatic political and economic ties with Moscow. Large-scale energy co-operation, including nuclear energy, between the two countries was one of the most visible signs of friendly bilateral ties between the former enemies.

